EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in April 2001. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
The Depression decade of 1930 to 1940 were bleak years for me as a young boy growing toward manhood. A nickel in my pocket was a rare occurrence. To have a dime was to have a virtual fortune, but a whole quarter made me one of the richest kids on the block.
To get those nickels, dimes and quarters, I had to work to earn them. I had many jobs during that era, including bottling turpentine from large oaken casks in the basement of Fisher-Stinson Hardware. I was paid 50-cents a week for six days’ work.
I delivered the daily newspaper in my hometown of Panama City, Florida, then hardly more than a fishing village with miles of sugar-white sandy beach stretching along the Gulf of Mexico for 100 miles between Panama City and Pensacola along the panhandle of Florida.
I had 40 customers who subscribed to the newspaper. Some paid by the week, others by the month and a few even paid a year in advance. My route covered five streets and about seven blocks. I had no bicycle so I would walk to the newspaper office and fold my papers by tucking one side of the newspaper into the other to save on rubber bands. After stuffing the folded papers in a cloth bag that draped over my shoulder, I would begin the seven-block walk to deliver the newspaper house to house.
Some of the route boys had bicycles, but many, like myself, were not fortunate enough to own one. My friend, Billy, whose dad owned a grocery store, had a bicycle.
His dad had bought it for him so Billy could also deliver groceries to his dad’s customers as well as deliver the daily newspaper.
Billy’s folks were divorced and his mother lived in Texas. Billy announced one day he was leaving Panama City to go live with his mother and wanted to sell his bicycle. “How much?” I asked. He said $5.
Five dollars was more money than I had ever seen, except for what I collected from my route and that money went to the newspaper. After I paid my newspaper bill, I cleared about $4. Sometimes tips would amount to another 50 or 75 cents — but I never reached the $5 figure. Besides that, I had to give my mother half of the money as my contribution to the family, something my father insisted in order to teach me responsibility.
Billy told me I could pay him 50 cents a month and in 10 months I would have the bicycle paid for. He let me ride it home after we’d sealed the deal. No money down and 10 months to pay it off without any interest. What a deal, I thought.
As soon as I proudly rolled my new bicycle into the garage, my dad drove home from his business downtown.
“Where did you get the bicycle, son?” he asked.
I explained my financial wizardry. He let me finish my explanation, and then calmly said:
“Take the bicycle back to Billy and tell him when you’ve paid him his full $5 you can have the bike.”
“But Dad, he’s moving to Texas and can’t take the bicycle with him.”
“Then it will have to be left with his Dad unless he wants to sell to someone else.”
I reluctantly pedaled the bicycle to Billy’s house and told him of my Dad’s ruling. Billy’s Dad was home and said he’d use it around the store and I could pay him the $5 after I had saved it up.
In the meantime, I walked my route and while not conscious of it at the time, I learned a valuable lesson about easy credit — a lesson that is with me seven decades later in every purchase I make.
