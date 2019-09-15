EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 2007. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Continuing the controversy about the hat I wear in my column photo, let’s get the negative comments out of the way first, then go to the positive. The winner of the essay contest for the hat-haters is Sheila Lawrence, who said in her cover letter sent along with her essay:
“I must admit, I had a good time in writing this essay on Bill Duncan’s column picture. If life was full of fluff and airy writings such as this, it would be more than just wonderful.”
One of the publishers of a newspaper where my column appears had a reader survey to determine what features were most popular in his newspaper. My column rated above his in readership and he spent a whole column saying he would never understand readers because he wrote on important matters in his column and I wrote fluff, yet readers preferred my fluff over his tomes.
Sheila doesn’t like my hat, but she must approve of the fluff I write once a week. Here’s Sheila’s essay:
“It has always been a matter of pure curiosity and mystery when a couple’s anniversary appears in the newspaper with their current photographs staring back at you. I always wonder what they looked like back when they were first married.
“Another bane to reading the newspaper are the obits. Now there one has to do some creative thinking when pictures of young faces stare back at you and you have only to discover by reading the obit that these people passed away in their eighties and nineties, and even some beyond. When I first came to Roseburg almost six years ago, and subscribed to The News-Review, the one attraction on the editorial page was looking at Bill Duncan’s picture. I said to myself, ‘I know that man.’
“I used to read his articles in Los Angeles, but then I realized that was, perhaps, two decades ago and surely he doesn’t look like that now? I guess he was reading my mind and one day there he was, leaning on his old typewriter wearing a tam.
“The harder I looked the more uncomfortable I became. The tam was nice and went along with his Scottish heritage, but it distorted the image I had about Bill Duncan. Having met him several times over the years, I learned to appreciate his humor, which the tam did nothing for.
“Furthermore, it hid the brilliance behind his eyes, and all at once I began to realize I did not recognize this man. So, what to do? After spending all of two or three minutes pondering this question, it came to me. Try this on for size, Bill.
“Today, bald is beautiful, virile and in vogue. As far as the body goes, well technology can do wonders. How about placing your bald head atop the body of Mr. Universe?
“Whew, what a sight. You will attract young and old, male and female. Go for it Bill!”
Sheila, I am past the age of attracting young and old females, but surely I am not interested in attracting young or old males.
If I stripped down to show off my muscular frame, all you’d see are the scars of life. In fact, the scar left behind when surgeons removed my melanoma would go well for the upcoming Halloween column, but would scare the hell out of readers thereafter.
In fact, when I was swimming at the YMCA a young lifeguard blew the whistle on me when I appeared for a swim with a T-shirt covering the upper portion of my anatomy. She told me I couldn’t swim with a T-shirt on because it was “unsanitary.” I didn’t get the connection, but when I turned my back to her and raised the T-shirt, she made an exception.
Sorry, Sheila, Mr. Universe is out and you are stuck with a Scot wearing his tam and leaning on a No. 5 Underwood, but you win a one-month’s subscription to The News-Review.
