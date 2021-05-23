EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in June 2001. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My father was Scottish and frugal. He was also a strict disciplinarian — but he was never cruel. His disciplining method was more like teaching in parables.
One summer when I was in my teens, I had a job working for a grocery store as a fetchitboy. I worked for a man whose name is still emblazoned in my memory as well as on my first Social Security card. I considered him the last of the mean old men.
The produce department was in front of the store looking out on the sidewalk. An entire stalk of bananas would be hung on a fiber rope suspended from the rafters. The clerk would direct the fetchitboy to cut the number of bananas the customer wanted from the stalk.
One day the clerk asked if I would cut down the entire stalk because the wife of a prominent attorney wanted all of the remaining bananas on the stalk. I got an apple box, turned it on its end and climbed up to reach the rope. I was sawing on the rope with the knife we used to cut the bananas from the stalk.
The store owner walked in at that moment and saw what I was doing. He kicked the apple box out from under me and I fell, knife in hand, to the floor. I scrambled to my feet and was berated for using the sharpened banana knife to cut the rope.
I was so embarrassed and angry that I threw the knife into the floor and stomped out saying that I quit. I lived near enough to the store that I could walk home within minutes. When I arrived my Dad was at home. He wanted to know what I was doing there at that hour.
I explained the incident and told him I’d quit my job.
He listened and then said: “Go ask for your job back.”
I began pleading my case, but he gently took me by the arm and led me to the grocery store. As we approached the store the owner saw my Dad coming with me in tow and began:
“Now, John, now John, let me explain.”
My Dad said, “My son wants his job back,” and gave me a gentle push forward as he turned and walked away.
The store owner was so relieved that was the only thing my Dad wanted, he quickly handed me a broom and told me to sweep the sidewalk, but the experience didn’t mellow him. The weeks that I continued to work for him were pure hell.
One Saturday after a 12-hour day, I came dragging home. My Dad called me into his bedroom and surprisingly said:
“Do you want to quit your job?”
“But, sir, you told me I couldn’t.”
“No, I told you that you couldn’t quit that day,” he said. “Monday you give two weeks notice and then you can quit.”
I was so happy I didn’t question the decision, but as I turned to leave the room, my Dad said, “Don’t you want to know why I did this?”
“Yes, sir,” I said.
“I wanted you to understand that someday you will be a grown man and have children of your own to provide for. I wanted to teach you that you just can’t quit every time you are angry, or whenever you are working for a mean boss,” he said. “Some day you may work for a meaner boss.”
Of course, he was right. I hadn’t yet worked for Jimmy Richardson, the city editor of the Los Angeles Examiner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.