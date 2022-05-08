There probably aren’t too many male columnists in this world who would write a Mother’s Day column about their mother-in-law. I’m going to do just that. If you are expecting those typical mother-in-law jokes, you are going to be disappointed.
I had a very special relationship with my wife’s mother.
It didn’t start out that way and I don’t take any credit for that special relationship. As a matter of fact, even up to the time of her death she still believed my wife and I made a mistake in getting married when we did. My wife-to-be and I were in college and I had just been recalled to active duty in the Marines during the Korean War. Looking back, as a parent, I would have to agree with her.
But in 1950, that didn’t stop us.
As a matter of fact, she was damned angry over our decision. My wife was her only child and she expected more of the mate her daughter would choose. He should at least have a job and she surely didn’t consider the wages of a U.S. Marine corporal sufficient to maintain her daughter’s lifestyle.
We went ahead anyway.
After I was discharged from the Marines, and got my first newspaper job that paid only $35 a week, she knew her daughter had made a big mistake. We still laugh about how we stretched the food budget by spending one weekend with her and the next with my older brother and his wife.
Then things began to get better. Within a year I got a higher-paying job working with a metropolitan daily in Los Angeles and we even made a down payment on a house. Grandchildren began to arrive, first one, then another, then a third.
Grandchildren are always a great way for mothers-in-law to mellow. So it was the grandchildren that smoothed the relationship between us, and not my charming personality.
To those children she became their beloved “Mamanina,” which literally translates as godmother, or “little mother.”
The grandchildren were one thing, but the son-in-law was another. At most, he was just tolerated.
The real thaw came when my wife and I bought a weekly newspaper in Orange County, California, called The Sun. I think she must have seen a glimmer of hope if her son-in-law was going to mind his own business. She and her husband had been in business together until his death in 1946. She had often reminded the two of us of that stability in their marriage and felt that I should have owned the Los Angeles Times before I proposed to her daughter.
My wife and I are both journalists and it was soon apparent that it would take the consummate energies of the two of us to ensure The Sun would rise every Wednesday. We were going to need child care.
I was so busy making sure The Sun came out, that I don’t have a clear recollection of how this came about, but Mamanina agreed to care for the children while we both worked. It required she move in with us.
In some cases, such a move is the time when in-law relationships break down. It worked the opposite in our family. Over the years the dream of The Sun eclipsed and we sold our printing and publishing business. I rejoined the staff of a daily newspaper and worked there another 21 years.
Mamanina stayed with the family and it would be difficult for me to envision our married life without her being there, adding the richness that only a grandparent can bring to a family. She not only became “Mamanina” to my children, but to all the children of the neighborhood. In many instances, she became the “grandmother” the neighbor children never had.
This may sound Pollyannaish, so I don’t want to mislead you that there were no conflicts. Of course there were. The biggest difficulties came when her precious grandchildren began to grow up and became teenagers.
Old World ideas of child rearing put a strain on family harmony. She never accepted what she called “the modern” ways, and didn’t always refrain from saying so rather forcefully. We weathered that storm as a family.
My job required several moves, all of which were harder on her than on the rest of the family. The final move was to Oregon. It is here she spent her last days. It is here she is buried in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in the shade of a giant Douglas fir. The headstone is inscribed with her name, date of birth and date of death, and underneath is the epitaph from her seven grandchildren:
It simply reads: “Mamanina.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.