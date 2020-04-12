EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in November 1997. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Here comes one of those breeder columns. Back in September I wrote a column about old age. It is difficult to anticipate which columns might be “breeders,” and frankly I never guessed that particular column would generate more than a passing notice.
There must be an inordinate number of old farmers reading my column. I received a pile of mail from readers, all sharing old-age stories.
I did learn something from the letters that is worthy of note. Farm couples, in most cases, live on the farm all their lives up to the time they reach old age and seldom abandon the farm for city life. On the contrary, city folks, when retiring, flee the city for the country — some of them even become full-time farmers in their old age.
However, of all the mail I received, strangely, many included stories that were written by somebody named Anonymous. I don’t know who he — or is it she? — is, but Anonymous is a very good writer and has a great sense of humor.
Among those I received was one written in Spanish, so Anonymous is also bilingual. It is called “The Reality of Life.” Here’s the translation, and I hope it doesn’t lose something in my gringo translation:
“God created the donkey (burro) and said to him: ‘You will be a donkey (burro). You will work untiringly from sunrise to sunset carrying burdens on your back. You will eat grass, you will have no intelligence and you will live 50 years. You will be a donkey (burro).’
“The donkey answered: ‘I will be a donkey (burro), but to live 50 years is too much. Give me only 20 years.’ God granted his wish.
“God created the dog and said to him: ‘You will guard the house of man. You will be his best friend. You will eat the scraps that he gives you and you will live 25 years. You will be a dog.’
“The dog answered: ‘Sir, to live 25 years is too much, give me only 10 years.’ God granted his wish.
“God created the monkey and said to him: ‘You will be a monkey. You will swing from branch to branch doing tricks. You will be amusing and you will live 20 years.’
“The monkey answered: ‘To live 20 years is too much, give me only 10 years.’ God granted his wish.
“Finally God created man and said to him: ‘You will be man, the only rational creature on the face of the earth. You will use your intelligence to become master over all the animals. You will dominate the world and you will live 20 years.’
“Man responded: ‘Sir, I will be man, but to live only 20 years is very little, give me the 30 years that the donkey refused, the 15 years that the dog did not want and the 10 years the monkey refused.’
“God granted man’s wish and since then, man lives 20 years as a man, he marries and spends 30 years like a donkey, working and carrying all the burdens on his back. Then when his children are gone, he lives 15 years like a dog, taking care of the house and eating whatever is given to him, so that when he is old, he can retire and live 10 years like a monkey, going from house to house, from one son or daughter to another, doing tricks to amuse his grandchildren.”
Another reader wrote to comment on my not liking the description “senior citizen” for us oldsters. The writer said she is 73 and was born in France and came to the U.S. as a war bride after World War II. “The French,” she said, “refer to their elders as ‘personnes du troisieme age,’ or ‘persons of the third age.’”
Since the yarn in Spanish, that was recounted above, talked about the four stages of age, perhaps it should be “persons of the fourth age,” but then that would make monkeys out of us, wouldn’t it?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.