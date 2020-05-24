EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in May 2003. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Monday is Memorial Day if you believe the calendar and the geniuses in Washington, D.C., who changed all holidays except New Year’s, Thanksgiving, Christmas, Fourth of July and Veterans Day to give us a three-day holiday even though the real holiday seldom falls on a Monday. In reality, Memorial Day is not until next Friday, on May 30.
Traditionally that was the day set aside for what was originally called Decoration Day when it was first celebrated in 1868, to honor the military personnel who died fighting the Civil War.
Many cities laid claim to having started this tradition, but in 1966, Congress ended the debate by declaring Waterloo, N.Y., as the birthplace of the holiday. It was said that the people of Waterloo observed the first Memorial Day on May 5, 1866, when townspeople decorated the graves of the Civil War dead with flowers and flags — thus the original name, Decoration Day.
Later, the last day in May was declared Memorial Day in 1868 and it remained May 30 until 1968, when it was changed to the last Monday in May. Today we celebrate Memorial Day for the dead of all wars, which would include those who died in Afghanistan and Iraq.
The greatest number of American soldiers, who died in any conflict, before or since, was in the American Civil War. That is probably why it is tradition for someone to recite the Gettysburg address at most Memorial Day ceremonies.
Following the tradition set in Waterloo, N.Y., on Memorial Day people place flowers and flags on the graves of military personnel. Since World War I veteran’s organizations have also sold red papier-mâché poppies to raise funds for disabled veterans.
Americans are famous for their holidays. We will take most any occasion and make it a holiday.
Most countries have one or maybe two national holidays. We are a freedom-loving country, so we take every opportunity to celebrate those freedoms.
Think of the times we stop to celebrate patriotic holidays. Just before Memorial Day, we honored the members of the Armed Forces with a special day on May 16. Next month, on June 14, we will celebrate Flag Day, then our independence on the Fourth of July and on Nov. 11, we celebrate Veterans Day. Veterans Day is one of the holidays Congress couldn’t mess with because it would have destroyed the legend of its origin, Armistice Day, the day on November 11, the 11th month and at the 11th hour, when World War I came to an end.
In fact, because we are a nation of immigrants, some of the holidays that came with the immigrants are celebrated with great fanfare in the United States. For example, there is a bigger celebration of Cinco de Mayo in the United States than there is in Mexico. Not only Americans of Mexican heritage celebrate the holiday, but also anyone who loves a party and spicy Mexican food will join in the celebration.
St. Patrick’s Day is a good example of how Americans of all nationalities suddenly become Irish on March 17 or get pinched if they are not wearing the green.
In spite of the abuse by the naysayers, Columbus Day is still an important day for Americans, not only those of Italian heritage. Despite all the politically correct rhetoric, it still remains a U.S. holiday, observed this year by act of Congress on Monday, Oct. 12.
In America we even celebrate the Chinese New Year, which is a movable feast based on the waxing and the waning of the moon and the date falls somewhere between Jan. 21 and Feb. 19 each year.
Any excuse will lead to a celebration in America and we are stronger because of it.
