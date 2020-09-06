EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in April 1994. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My daughter gave her mother a bird feeder designed in the shape of a house.
She even personalized it by painting a sign inviting the birds to Graciela’s Bird Bed and Breakfast.
Graciela had me install the feeder on the porch railing just outside the window where she has her breakfast each morning. It took a while before the birds came. The first scouts were black-capped chickadees, tiny birds that are very acrobatic when they come to table.
I don’t know if their cry, “chick-a-dee-dee-dee,” means y’all come to dinner or not, but soon that sound was quite vocal and Graciela’s Bird Bed and Breakfast was open for business. Each day it is filled with all sorts of birds, including two large, beautifully marked acorn woodpeckers who came in pairs to share the bounty.
Woodpeckers have long been a favorite of mine. My mother, who kept a slingshot on the back porch of our house to pop the cats that tried to bother her birds, told me the woodpecker was a master carpenter who carries a scaffold with him. The scaffold, she said, was his tail feathers, which have sharp points.
She said he would dig those sharp points in the wood beneath his feet and there, braced by his own scaffolding, would hang perpendicular while he worked.
Since I have been able to watch the woodpeckers at close range when they come to the feeder, I discovered my mother’s observation was correct. They steady their grip by using their tails.
Once Graciela’s feeding site was marked by those hobo chickadees, birds of every feather came together. The bed and breakfast was soon overrun with sparrows, finches and titmice — I even spotted one ash-throated flycatcher.
Of course, the bully birds came, too. They’re the scrub jays. When a jay flies in, he scatters every other bird.
Then he proceeds to toss aside all the seeds except the sunflower seeds, which he cracks open, thus littering the porch with the empty shells.
By any stretch of the imagination, blue jays are greedy, disorderly, noisy and simply bullies by nature. There are several blue jays who come to visit the bed and breakfast and I am not enough of an ornithologist to know whether they are male or female. I just know they are a reflection of human nature, because they are the closest to humans in their actions.
Most of the birds visiting the bed and breakfast, including those two woodpeckers (who are the most perfectly independent of creatures), have decent table manners. I say most, because there is one sparrow who exhibits the same greed as the blue jays.
I know it is the same bird because his actions are always the same. He spreads himself lengthwise across the feeder and prevents any other bird from sharing the feast.
I like birds and believe they are important creatures in the balance of nature. I am not, however, foolish enough to believe that all birds need to be protected. One only has to have planted seeds in a freshly plowed field, then come back and find a horde of crows scratching up a dinner to know that some are downright thieves.
The balance of nature can only be stretched to certain limits.
