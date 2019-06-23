EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in March 1994. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Each time I hear the old saying “The best things in life are free,” I remember the time I lost a friend by leading him to something free — a Dalmatian puppy.
Dalmatians were bred by the aristocracy to run alongside their carriages to clear away the riffraff. Firemen then adopted the Dalmatian for more or less the same reason — to run ahead of the horse-drawn fire engine to clear the way.
This is not what my friend had in mind. He had a dreamy vision of this spotted shorthair riding with him in his truck. So when a veterinarian friend told me about a client of his looking for a good home for a Dalmatian puppy, I thought of my friend.
That was the end of a good friendship.
The puppy was just beginning to grow into his feet. A Dalmatian by nature is a curious dog; my friend’s backyard wasn’t big enough nor his fence high enough to contain the dog’s curiosity. My friend’s wife was pregnant and after chasing the dog several times, announced that enough was enough.
My friend locked the dog in the garage. The puppy ate everything in sight — the baby carriage, the paint brushes, the patio umbrella. He decided it was definitely an outdoor dog and built a new fence, this one high enough and solid enough to restrain a Dalmatian puppy.
Hardly had he had time to stand back and admire the new fence than the Dalmatian leaped over it to satisfy his curiosity. This time the dog catcher caught up with the Dalmatian before my friend and my friend had to bail the pup out since he had failed to buy a license, he received an extra fine and a stern warning about violating the town’s leash law.
The dog was then confined to a screened-in back porch. He ate through the screen, leaped the fence and got back in the dog pound. Another fine for violating the leash law. The pup also had particles of wire screen in his throat, which had to be removed by the veterinarian — for a fee, of course.
My friend’s brother owned a chicken farm, an ideal place for a watchdog to keep the foxes away from the hen house.
Wrong fox. The Dalmatian was returned after several days with a dead chicken tied around his neck. His chicken-farmer brother recommended my friend leave the dead chicken tied to the dog’s neck until it rotted, which the chicken farmer said was a sure cure for a chicken killer.
Since the free Dalmatian had killed 30 of the brother’s prize hens, he thought that was just punishment.
My friend’s pregnant wife did not agree, nor did she agree that the dog stay. He remembered the vet had told him the dog was pedigreed and had papers. He advertised the Dalmatian for sale and asked $50 — hoping to recover some of his losses.
A buyer said he wanted the dog — with the papers. My friend wrote off to the previous owner asking for the papers. He agreed to send them for $75.
When my friend suggested the buyer pay an extra $25 for the dog, a lawsuit was threatened.
My friend contacted an attorney who said since no money had changed hands there was no binding contract to sell. He wrote the potential buyer a letter withdrawing the offer to sell the dog. This was a great relief until the lawyer billed him $100 for services rendered.
