EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in December 1991. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I’ve never been one of those old folks who stood in the way of change. Progress is necessary, lest we would be living in fear of such dread diseases as polio, smallpox, diphtheria and whooping cough — all diseases that threatened children when I was a youngster.
Without progress we’d still be dependent on horses for transportation, coal oil for lights, wood stoves for cooking and scrub boards for washing clothes.
But there are some changes I resist.
One of those changes is what’s happening to the Christmas tree. I’m not talking about those artificial Christmas trees, the kind that look like a cheap toupee. I’m not even talking about people who flock trees purple — or even white, for that matter.
I’m talking about people who theme their tree. I visited several “Christmas” shops recently and this type of new-age Christmas decorating seems to be catching on. One tree had all sports stuff among its branches — tennis rackets, footballs, old sneakers.
Another had tiny toy trains. Still another had only one kind of ornament — very un-Christmassy, shiny gold ball ornaments.
Each tree was trimmed in a single theme. Bah, humbug.
It will never fly at our house. Not one ornament on our traditional Christmas tree is the same. The ornaments aren’t those delicate blown-glass classics from Hallmark. There are a few of those, too, but mostly the ornaments are sentimental leftovers from seven children.
If you have children, you know the kind — those handmade ones that kids bring from school. From a survey of ornaments hanging on the Duncan tree, it would appear that teachers over the years loved the felt cutouts of candles and trees and snowmen that are adorned with sequins and sparkling glitter. Another favorite was the figures of Santa, snowmen and trees made from flour dough.
My oldest daughter, Eularee, is 40 years old, yet her pudgy Santa made of hardened flour dough with its faded watercolor face hangs on the tree every year. She made it in kindergarten class at Fern Drive elementary school in Fullerton, California in 1956.
Not only is the kindergarten offering there, but the daughter’s contributions to the Christmas tree up through the sixth grade. Multiply that by six more children and you’ve got a tree loaded with sentimentality.
Son John took a small pinecone, glued an acorn on it, then cut out cardboard wings and a tail, painted the whole thing white, adding only a red tip for a nose and silver stars for eyes. The hanging device for Rudolf the Red Nosed Snow Dove long ago came off, so the ornament has to be nestled just so on one of the branches. John is 39. I am instructed each year that this very delicate ornament needs careful handling.
Daughter Sue made multiple snowflakes by folding paper into a tight wad and making scissor cuts. These too, are ornaments that have to have special handling and go into their own envelopes before storage. Sue is now 38 and smiles over her mom’s sentimentality over snowflakes which should have melted in memory a long time ago.
Son Barry put his name in glitter on one of those glass-blown ornaments. I get instructions every year on how to hang this bit of third-grade December activity. I am told to handle this delicate ornament with special care or it will lose its glitter. Barry is 36 and more concerned about losing his hair than glitter on his Christmas ornament.
Daughter Margaret-Mary also made flour dough decorations — a Christmas tree and a snowman. The snowman has teeth marks because the 5-year-old confessed that when she trotted the ornaments home from kindergarten they looked so good she tried to take a bite out of one. She’s now 31 and still making her mother tree ornaments. This year it is a needlepoint Madonna and child, much more sophisticated than her childhood attempts at Yule craft.
Son Jack’s contribution from the second grade at St. Joseph’s School in Roseburg is a three-dimensional dove made from notebook paper. He colored it with crayons and illustrates his first attempt at cursive writing when he signed his artwork. Hanging alongside it is Jack’s kindergarten masterpiece made in Woodland, California, odd shapes of macaroni, dyed with food coloring and glued to a round piece of cardboard. It is attached to the tree with a piece of bright pink yarn. Jack is 21 and a senior at Willamette University. Art is not his major.
The last of the siblings, Jeff, put his share of ornaments on the tree, too. His most notable contribution came from the third grade at St. Joseph’s. Jeff is 20 and when he isn’t on the soccer field or on a basketball court, pursues studies in the English Department at Berkeley.
His most notable contribution comes from Christmas 1980. It is a five-pointed star made of bright yellow craft paper and lettered in green crayon:
“God revealed himself to me when he healed my dad.”
That was the year I underwent the last of three surgeries for cancer.
This ornament I leave out all year long to remind me of what Christmas really means.
