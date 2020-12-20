EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in December 1989. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
This time last year I wrote about putting together a rocking horse one Christmas when my daughter Margaret-Mary was a child and how I was going to get revenge by sending an unassembled toy to her son, Nicholas
I thought you’d like to know what happened — or didn’t happen — through the eyes of grandson Nicholas. The story is true and not even the characters have been changed to protect the innocent.
“The Year the Christmas Box Didn’t Arrive.”
Grandma and Grandpa’s box always arrived shortly after Dec. 15. Grandma was very punctual. She mailed it so that it arrived about a week before Christmas. It became our assurance that Christmas would really come.
Mother would open the box and remove the cheerfully wrapped individual presents one at a time, pure torture if yours was on the bottom. She’d shake each one and say:
“It doesn’t rattle!”
Then she’d smell it and say: “It doesn’t smell so it’s not cookies or candy!”
Then she’d read the name and try to guess what the present could possibly be. It was maddening. I wanted to tear through that brightly colored paper and see for myself what was secreted inside.
But no. One by one mother would take them and position them under the tree and caution that there better not be evidence of opened paper or the presents would disappear until Christmas morning.
I wondered why they had named me Nicholas if I couldn’t even go near the Christmas tree.
Sometimes when mother left me with my older sister Melissa and went off to consult with Santa about whether I had been nice or naughty, I’d do my own shaking and sniffing. Grandma always used Christmas paper that was so thick you couldn’t see through it and she used the sticking-est glue on the wrapping paper so you couldn’t find a loose corner to lift and peek.
About this being naughty or nice business. Mother has a short memory about naughty boys. Dad remembers every last detail dating back to when you were 2 and terrible. It is a good thing he’s not Santa Claus because I’d just get a bundle of switches that would end up you know where.
That was why Grandma and Grandpa’s box was so important. It seemed to soften Dad up, probably because he remembered when he was a boy and his G-Box came.
As Christmas got nearer I asked Mom every day if the box had come.
“Not yet, but it is still early,” she’d say. “This is Christmas and the Post Office is very busy delivering all the Christmas cards and packages.”
To heck with the cards, get on with those packages, I wanted to say.
Finally it was the day before Christmas and outside not a creature stirred, not even the postman. My eyes were on the mailbox all covered with snow as I pressed my face close to the window trying to see around the corner from whence the postman would come.
“Nicholas!” The sharpness in my mother’s voice meant another mark in the naughty column. “Stop breathing on the window. You are fogging it up.”
But Mom, I cried.
“No but Moms,” she said. “Get away from that window.”
Can I go outside and wait for the postman? I pleaded.
“No. It is too cold and I don’t want you sick on Christmas day.”
If that package doesn’t come I’ll be sick on Christmas day anyway, I thought.
“There he is!” my sister screamed. Without a thought about marks in the naughty column I was out the door. I do recall hearing Mom say something about coats, sweaters, mittens, scarves, boots and stocking caps, but I had no time to listen.
When I reached the mail box not one single package was there — only catalogs and circulars advertising after Christmas sales.
There’s no more time. Christmas is tomorrow, I thought. I raced back to the house to plead with Mom to telephone Grandma in Oregon and ask her about the package.
“Maybe it will come after Christmas,” she said.
No way, I said. It’s always here before Christmas.
“Look at it this way,” mother, the big consoler, said, “it will be more fun when it gets here because it will make Christmas last longer.”
Just call her and find out what happened, I pleaded.
“No, I don’t want to spoil her Christmas.”
Spoil her Christmas, what about mine?
“We’ll call her on Christmas Day and just casually mention that the box didn’t come.”
Casually! Good grief, parents just don’t understand.
Christmas Day came and all the circuits to Oregon were busy. It was two whole days later before she finally called and just as she said, she casually mentioned the box.
Grandma was fit to be tied. I knew it. She’d sent that box by UPS this year and it got ripped off.
Mom called the UPS man.
He said what? I screamed.
“We weren’t home when the box arrived,” my mother calmly related, “and he put the box inside the garage.”
There it was right where he said he had left it. I wasted no time getting to the heart of the matter – my presents.
Wait a minute. This is one from Grandpa is one of those things you have to put together.
Hey Mom, how do you put together this thing Grandpa sent me?
“Wait until your father comes home from work and he’ll figure it out.”
