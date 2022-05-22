I received a long, four-page letter from my son, Barry, of Willows, California, reminiscing about a letter I had written him years before on the typewriter using onionskin paper and how my latest letter that had been computer-generated on a word processor, just wasn’t the same.
“There is just something about the typewritten page that is missing from the word-processed page,” he wrote. “Perhaps it is the out-of-sequence characters that appear in the typewritten page, or perhaps the torn flesh of the skin of the onion that provides extra meaning. The ink-jet pseudo copy is lacking in the initial integrity of authorship.”
He then apologizes for sending his own letter written on the word processor and agonizes over the fact that he probably couldn’t find for sale a manual typewriter ribbon or onionskin in today’s electronic keyboard world.
By odd coincidence, I received another letter the same day, this one hand written, from Wilmer Mills, the Tennessee sawmill poet I recently featured in a book review. I had sent him clippings and apologized for a typo that was my fault when I edited the column with the computer cursor instead of a pencil. The cursor, at my command, left a word in the copy that should have been removed.
Mills’ letter said I should “go back to the reliable typewriter.”
I have long referred to myself as the #5 Underwood Man because it was the best manual typewriter I have ever owned. I wrote 17 books on the old #5 using the X-out method for corrections on the rough draft and whiteout correction fluid for the final draft.
There is a certain sensual pleasure in compressing the keys and tossing the carriage of a manual typewriter. You are in command.
One thing for sure, the writer is not in command using a computer. The computer is.
Its soldered brain tries to think for you.
For example, when I used an abbreviation for California in the opening line of this column and placed a period there to correctly indicate to the reader that it was an abbreviation, the computer thought it was smarter than the writer and capitalized the next word. Time after time I would lower case the “r” in reminiscing, but the computer insisted it should be capitalized.
To defeat the soldered brain, I had to remove the period and clandestinely slip it back in after completing the paragraph.
I know some computer geek is going to write me and say there is an easier way to overcome this brain drain, but I have enough to think about just getting a column written on an inanimate object that thinks it is smarter than I am.
I would remind that whippersnapper geek that I was there when the computer revolution melted the lead of Gutenberg’s movable type and gave us this gawd- awful system of typesetting. At that time I was city editor on a daily newspaper in Los Angeles. Electronic techies invaded the newsroom and gave us a whole new stylebook, this one with computer coding rather than correct English usage.
I distinctly remember a techie’s thinking when he instructed the editors to retrain the reporters not to quote anyone in stories because the quotation mark was now part of computer coding.
The editors sent the techie back to the drawing board on that one.
Reading proof the other day on a column that was already set up for print, I discovered some computer-generation editor had spell checked my column and allowed the almighty computer spell checker to change Umpqua, as in “the 100 valleys of the Umpqua” to “the 100 valleys of the Kumquat.”
I’m just glad he didn’t spell check Duncan. The computer insists it should be “Dunce.” In this day and age, that’s probably true for the #5 Underwood Man.
