EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 2005. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Can you believe it is already Lent? If you are a Christian and you have a pious wife like I do, your stomach will tell you it is Lent, a time of fasting and abstinence in preparation for Easter. The season just happened to come early this year.
The rules on this fasting business are clear: “Everyone over 21 and under 59 years of age is bound to observe the laws of fasting on the week days of Lent.”
The last time I saw age 59 was in the 1980s. You’d think that would exempt me, but she interprets the rule to say that exemptions are only for people whose health may be endangered. She claims her Lenten menus are sufficient to maintain strength.
That may sound like grousing and dear old St. Matthew warned me about that when he wrote in The New Testament:
“And when you fast do not look gloomy like the hypocrites, who disfigure their faces in order to appear to men as fasting.”
All this may sound like I am a prayer wimp, but Mary Pierce and I know that part of staying healthy is to have a good laugh while praising God. She and I both think God has a keen sense of humor and is slow to anger. As part of my Lenten ritual I have been reading Mary Pierce’s new book “Confessions of a Prayer Wimp,” which has a subtitle of “my fumbling, faltering foibles in faith.”
The book is a paperback published in January by Zondervan, a religious book publisher in Michigan. What I like most about Mary’s book is she has taken to heart what St. Matthew said about not looking gloomy. In her book Mary writes in a humorous, conversational style, a slice of life that involves prayer.
Her words reaffirm for me that the journey of faith should be filled with laughter that affirms God’s love for us no matter what our circumstances may be — including making light of a forced fast.
Even in her introduction, Mary reaches out and touches me, as a writer:
“I confess. I am not a deep thinker. Some authors spend pages and pages plumbing the depths of the universe, cosmic mysteries, quantum physics, the space-time continuum, the origins of the species, and the miraculous workings of the mind. I am not one of those authors. I take the universe as it comes, one sunrise at a time.”
Me too, Mary.
I am a firm believer in Christ’s admonition: “Oh, ye of little faith.”
Mary recites one instance in a chapter called “Fifty Pounds of Carrots,” when her family was in terrible financial straits. Her husband was unemployed and her writing wasn’t paying off.
“We were broke,” she wrote. “We had no money for food.”
Once when she was making turkey soup with one drumstick, an onion and some rice, she longed to have just one carrot to add to the mix. She said she hadn’t even finished whining about the need for carrots when the phone rang. “My friend, Charlene, asked, ‘Do you need any carrots?’”
She explained that her aunt had rented some farmland to Hmong farmers and they had finished harvesting, but left the carrots in the fields for them.
“I knelt in the soft dirt … with my bare hands ... pushing my fingers through the silky soil ... my fingers found carrots,” she writes. Before she was finished, she had gleaned over 50 pounds of carrots.
Mary tells one vignette after another about homespun miracles that others would probably say were just coincidences, but not to a couple of prayer wimps like Mary and me.
Maybe fasting isn’t so difficult after all.
