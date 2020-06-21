EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in June 1997. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My father has been dead since the middle of World War II. He died rather young at 59.
My mother often said he brooded himself to death worrying that he had six sons and all but two of us went into the military during those war years.
We all returned safely but during the early days of the war I remember my father listened intently to nightly news on the radio to keep up with the progress of the war.
Gabriel Heater was a national newscaster who more than often would begin his broadcast with “there’s bad news tonight.” The news was rather dark in those days as the United States fought against desperate odds in the Pacific.
I don’t know if this worrisome time accelerated his death or not. I do know that I would have liked to have had him and his wisdom around as I matured.
Today is Father’s Day, and even though he has been dead for more than 50 years, I still have fond memories of the wisdom he did share with me in my growing up years.
He was a tough Scottish Presbyterian disciplinarian. Yet, he balanced this with a fairness that made the punishment sound. My father lost a fortune during the Depression but would not file bankruptcy. Instead, he surrendered a paid-up life insurance policy to settle the indebtedness.
My brother, Joe, was just two years older than I. We were pals as we grew up in Florida, and when one was in trouble, the other was usually in trouble, too. I recall one incident in which we were assigned to wash the windows on a sleeping porch that stretched the length of the house. The windows were those French windows, with many tiny panes.
We figured if we had to clean them anyway, we might as well get them good and dirty. So we had a mud fight, splattering the windows with mud and broke one in the process. My father happened to come home during this mud fight and right after the window was smashed.
He informed us we were in for a licking. We cleaned up the mess, patched the window as best we could and waited for him to return home to mete out the punishment. We found some cardboard and twine in the barn and fashioned some protective gear around our posterior for the coming punishment.
My father came home that evening, had supper and went into his room to listen to the radio. Our protective gear was uncomfortable, so my brother, thinking the punishment had been forgotten, removed his. I didn’t.
The call came and we took our punishment. My brother thought I got a lighter sentence, so he tattled. My father called me in and told me to drop my pants. He examined my cardboard shield, sent me out of the room and called my brother. He got a second licking for tattling on me.
Now is that fair? It sure was.
I once had a job in a grocery store for the last of the mean old men. The grocer kicked an apple box out from under me causing me to fall to the floor. That abuse was more than I could take, so I quit. When my dad learned of this, he sent me to the grocer to ask for my job back. I tried to argue, but he clasped my arm and marched me back to the grocery store.
When the grocer saw my father coming, he began pleading, thinking my father was going to kick an apple box out from under him. Instead, my father gave me a gentle push and said: “My son wants his job back.”
The grocer was so relieved, he just handed me a broom and told me to sweep off the sidewalk. I dragged myself to work day after day, hating every minute of the job. When I came home one Saturday, my father called me aside and told me I could quit the job, if I gave the grocer a two-week notice.
He later told me that during my life I would work for bosses meaner than this man. I had to learn that “you just don’t up and quit.”
Over the years, I worked for many of those mean bosses, but I never quit until I had another job and gave proper notice.
