EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in November 1988. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
The older one gets the more funerals one attends.
I’m not sure if there is any correlation. Nor should one struggle to make the connection.
I don’t necessarily enjoy funerals, but I do feel they are important, if not for the dead, for the living. I disagree with a friend who says we make too much of death. He has written in his will that he is to be cremated within hours after he crosses the bar.
Not me. I’m going to be mad as hell if no one shows up for my funeral.
I agree fully with Carrie Munson, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, woman who is dying of pancreatic cancer. She held her own funeral “because you can’t communicate with your friends and tell them how you feel from inside a box.”
A few years ago when I was teaching a writing class at Umpqua Community College, one of my students, Jennie Nesseth of Roseburg, wrote a story in which she planned her own funeral. Like Carrie, she wanted to hold it before she died. She said she wanted to sit in the back of the church and hear what they had to say about her.
I don’t know if Jennie ever carried out her plan, but we have shared a pew or two lately to pay our last respects to friends.
I think the reason people don’t like funerals is that death is in another time warp for them. It is scary. However, once you’ve come face to face with it, it no longer holds mystery. It is just another dimension.
I went into cancer surgery in May of 1980 after hearing a medical prognosis that my chances of survival were one in 25. You can get better odds playing the state lottery.
I can recall awakening in an anesthetic fog after the surgery and hearing the faint tinkle of bells in the distance, followed by music from a hundred violins. Then came the quiet harmony of angelic voices.
The sound was confusing and not familiar to me until a female soloist began to sing the “Ave Maria.”
As the sweet words filled my mental fog, I knew I had made it. Not that I had survived the surgery, but that I had slipped across the line unnoticed without any stops in between.
It was a warm feeling. A glow. A peace. I thought, this is sure easy.
I felt someone touch me. A blanket was removed. I felt cold. Very cold. My teeth began to chatter. A sharp instrument jabbed my toes and I reacted to the stimuli.
Then a warm blanket was wrapped around me and I could feel someone tucking it in like my mother used to when I was a little boy.
It was comforting.
The soft music continued. The room had a strange aura. The soloist was now joined by the heavenly choir.
My eyes were tightly closed. I heard a voice. A whisper.
“Are you awake?’”
I wanted to ask where I was, but did not dare.
I could still hear the music. There was a gentle shake of my shoulder and I opened my eyes to see in a haze a woman in white.
“Your wife is here,” she said.
My wife! How did she get here!
That was enough to wake up the dead.
I found myself under a pile of hot blankets on a gurney in the recovery room.
I wasn’t dreaming. The nurse was listening to side three of a tape of Fantasia on the recovery room stereo.
So much for death.
Shakespeare said it all, in the words Macbeth spoke on learning of his wife’s death:
Tomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow,
Creeps in this petty pace from day to day,
To the last syllable of recorded time;
And all our yesterdays, have lighted fools
The way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle!
Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player,
That struts and frets his hour upon the stage,
And then is heard no more. It is a tale
Told by an idiot, full of sound and fury,
Signifying nothing.
Now if I can just get Sister Laurena Alflen to practice singing “Amazing Grace” this old wretch will be ready to go in peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.