EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in September 2000. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
At last count I had seven children, 17 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. I have often heard it said that children today are different from when we oldsters grew up, or even when my own magnificent seven were young.
Certainly the times in which those 17 grandchildren have grown up have changed. And for sure the times have changed for the three great-grandchildren who range in age from infancy to 5 years.
But as a keen observer, I don’t see that children today are any different from the children of my day, or of my children’s day, or of my grandchildren’s day and while I haven’t been around my great-grandchildren enough to claim to be an authority, I still contend that children are children.
I have often heard the complaint that children are rude today. I will wager that if you searched beyond that rudeness, you’d find rude parents.
One area in which I find children have not changed is their eating habits. With seven children once at my table, I can safely say I have a certain amount of expertise.
And, I have just as many horror stories as any parent about children at the dining room table. My oldest son, John, was intrigued with the light fixture that hung over the center of our oval dining table. One day, when we were expecting company for dinner, he was assigned the task of setting the table.
Bored, he decided to spin the light fixture around and around. Just as our guests rang, the light fixture spun back one last time. It spurted sparks and fell into the mashed potatoes.
So when I received a humorous, illustrated, three-page report entitled: “How to Eat Like a Kid,” I knew I had the makings of a column. Here’s what it takes:
Put a hole in your mashed potatoes and fill it with gravy in the normal way. Then widen the hole and fill it with more gravy. Keep widening it until you have a large pool of gravy held by a thin wall of mashed potatoes. Keep going as far as possible until the wall breaks, dramatically flooding the rest of your plate.
Always eat the dessert first. Never save room for vegetables.
Approach anything green with extreme caution, except for green ice cream, jelly beans and gumdrops.
Scatter peas all over the plate, and crush them with your fork. Spread them on the plate like butter. They will eventually dry out. You can almost make them disappear, except for a green stain.
If your hamburger or hot dog has ketchup on it, say you wanted mustard. If it has mustard, say you wanted ketchup.
Never accept more than your fair proportion of vegetables. For example, never accept more beans than your older brother. Count the beans and if you have more than he does, insist that you are being treated unfairly.
Of course, always demand that you get at least the same amount of dessert that he does, if not more.
Never eat broccoli. Always put it off as long as possible. Even your parents will get tired of waiting and when they go away you can hide it.
I would hope the children of today don’t do what my daughter, Sue, did, which was to stuff her broccoli down a vent pipe in the utility room as soon as her mother’s back was turned.
The final recommendation on How to Eat Like a Kid is: “Be sure to make a mess.”
Nothing has changed.
