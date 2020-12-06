EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in December 1996. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
This is a Christmas story. At least it is the story about a Christmas angel. Some years ago my eldest son gave his mother an angel to top the Christmas tree. He thought it should replace the battered old star that had topped our Christmas tree since he was in diapers. Admittedly the old star had shone better days.
When it came time to put up the Christmas tree, I asked my wife where John’s angel was. She replied that she’d stored it away and really didn’t think she wanted it on the tree.
Why? I asked.
In her feminine logic, she replied:
“It is a redheaded angel.”
So what’s wrong with a redheaded angel?
“Have you ever seen a redheaded angel?”
I’ve known a few red heads in my life, but never intimately enough to call them angels.
“I’m talking about the celestial kinds.”
Well, no, I haven’t actually seen a redheaded angel. Come to think of it I haven’t seen any blonde or brunette celestial angels either.
“Just put the old star on the tree like you do every year.”
What if John pops in at Christmas?
“He always calls ahead of time, so if he does, I’ll dig out the redheaded angel and have you put it on the tree.”
For years that redheaded angel languished in a box on a back shelf in the utility room, never to bring the light of the Christmas star to our Bethlehem.
That was, until the winter of 1989 — the winter that brought snow and ice in record amounts to Oregon. That February I was rushed by ambulance to the Portland VA hospital dressed only in hospital pajamas, which had been issued to me at the Roseburg VA hospital, where I had already spent weeks in ICU waiting for a break in the weather to be transferred to Portland.
After surgery and a week or so of recuperation, I was released to go home. But in the wisdom of the United States government, I was told I couldn’t leave the hospital in GI pajamas. It was government property, so the VA issued me a pair of paper pajamas.
Interstate 5 was a sea of ice and there was no way my wife could come to the hospital with clothes and transportation home, so the government was willing to pay for a Greyhound bus ticket to Roseburg. Of course, I’d have to leave in paper pajamas.
I managed to scrounge up some used clothes donated by the Red Cross. I called my nephew, George Wilson, who lives in Portland, to see if he could get me over to the Greyhound bus station for the trip to Roseburg. George would not hear of my riding the bus home. He had a four-wheel drive Jeep and volunteered to drive me to Roseburg.
At speed of 15 miles an hour we inched down slippery I-5. The freeway looked like a battle zone with abandoned trucks and cars in ditches over the side of the freeway. Some were just burned out shells from fires caused by rear-end crashes.
We started from Portland at noon and arrived in Roseburg at 7 p.m. At the Roseburg end, my wife waited in a total news blackout, not knowing whether we were one of the snow storm casualties.
When we finally walked through the door that dark wintery night in February of 1989, I introduced George to my wife:
“My dear,” I said, “I want to introduce you to a redheaded angel.”
My redheaded nephew looked perplexed.
My wife got the message.
Every year since, we have had a redheaded angel sitting on top of our Christmas tree.
So help me, as I looked at the angel this year, I detected a slight smile on an otherwise angelic face.
