EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in March 2000. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I have been blessed, or cursed, with a photographic memory. Oh, yes, I’ve heard all those old jokes about running out of film, shooting with the focal plane shutter down and generally getting life out of focus. But the truth is, I was born with a photographic memory.
This is not always a blessing, especially when one is married to a person who doesn’t possess a photographic memory. When the spouse with a photographic memory can tell the other half what she was wearing and where she was standing when the spouse with the photographic memory told her he was going to be late for dinner, the blessing becomes a curse.
A cold dinner and a cold stare aren’t appetizing. But it is not only spouses who are without photographic memories.
The problem comes when people say just the opposite of what they originally said and your photographic memory captured the original for eternity.
Bosses deny ever telling you that you have a raise, or a bonus coming in the next paycheck. Co-workers can’t remember they told you they’d pitch in and finish a project for you. Friends promise to help you build a fence, then forget about it and swear they never made such a promise.
We photographic memory people live with denial every day.
I always thought there should be a scientific study of people with photographic memories to find out what makes them tick. When I saw a health site on the Internet the other day that was reporting research of brainpower, I was sure such a study would include photographic memories.
No such luck. It was about men’s vs. women’s brains, starting with the premise: “Do men and women think alike?”
The question alone was enough to trigger my photographic memory in search of the answer.
The conclusion of the study was: “Definitely not.”
That was hardly worth the film I expended. I could have told them that. The study said it appears there are scientific reasons why men don’t notice the new color on the wall and that women are more likely to ask directions when they are lost. I could have told them that, too.
The researchers’ theory is that we are wired differently. In more ways than one, I’d say.
The study found that women tend to use both the right and left hemisphere during thought process while men are prone to use only one side. The right hemisphere stores music, emotions, space and images for most people, while the left deals with math, language and speech. Oddly, if you are left-handed, the opposite is true, the study found.
Men’s brains are 15% larger than women’s brains. I could have told them that. After all, don’t they call us blockheads and thick-brained?
Women, the study found, have 11% more neurons than men, which is probably why it is the privilege of women to change their minds.
In a separate study, it was found that men excelled in getting through a maze quicker than women. The women, however, could remember the maze’s specific landmarks in detail. My photographic memory disputes this finding. My wife has taken me down the primrose path too many times when I have failed to use my male logic and relied on her feminine logic while taking a shortcut at her direction.
Never take the shortcut from Coos Bay to Roseburg. It is a narrow, winding logging road.
This maze study led researchers to the false notion that women are better at verbal skills as well as having sharper memories. This led to some convoluted “scientific” conclusion that men excelled in mathematics.
My sainted Presbyterian mother would surely dispute that finding. She once asked me while looking at my report card: “How can you get a D- in math and an A+ in English?”
I’m sure it had to be something to do with my brain.
The study’s final and amazing conclusion was that both sexes have strengths and weaknesses. I could have told them that.
But then, I have a photographic memory.
