EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in June 1996. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
It is hard enough today to plow and plant and still get a good crop even with all the modern scientific aids. But pity our forefathers, who had to worry about such things as a woman being nearby with a flower in her hand. If that happened, the crop was sure to fail.
I recently came across an old farmer’s almanac dated in the 1800s. It had advice about when to plant, how to plant and where to plant. And failing to heed this advice came with grave consequences, including the one to be on the lookout for a woman holding a flower in her hand on the day you planted your crop.
It warned to plant potatoes only in the dark of the moon. In fact, it said that any crop that grows underground has to be planted in the dark of the moon.
But for vegetables that mature on top of the plant, the farmer has to plant in the full of the moon.
Plant beans only in Scorpio or twin days, it said.
Planting peas had its rules, too. One should never plant peas, the old book said, until you hear a whippoorwill.
Corn should only be planted when the dogwood is in bloom.
Never plant okra while standing. Always stoop to plant the seed for a good bearing plant.
Only plant peppers when you are angry, or let a redheaded person plant them, if you expect a bumper crop.
If you want sweet melons, let children plant the seed.
When you are shelling lima beans for a seed crop, they won’t germinate unless you throw the hulls in the road and they are run over by a buggy carrying a pretty woman.
Fruit trees that won’t produce needed to be purged, the book advised, then instructed the farmer to bore a hole in the trunk and pour in some Epsom salt.
On the other hand, it warned never to touch a young tree that is bearing its first fruit. If you do, the fruit will drop off.
There were warnings of disaster if a tree that is bearing is cut down while fruit had set. A death will often follow, the book said.
Fridays seemed to be full of superstition for the farmer.
He was warned never to build a barn on Friday, or it will burn down and the fire will destroy your livestock and your stored hay.
And, if you plow on Good Friday, lightning will strike your field and destroy your crop.
The good book also had some livestock advice.
Killing a frog will cause your cows to dry up.
When placing eggs in an incubator, use your left hand if you want pullets.
Brand and castrate on the decrease of the moon. Slaughter on the increase of the moon.
To protect chickens from predators, the farmer was advised to keep a horseshoe in the fireplace.
Of course, every farmer knows farming depends on the weather, and the book had plenty of advice about how to predict weather.
Three frosts in a row will be followed by rain.
Heavy dew is a sign of good weather.
A red sunset in autumn means cold weather ahead.
I pay about as much attention to the calendar when I plant as I do to companion planting. My plants go into the ground whenever I have the ground spaded up — and that may be in the full of the moon or the dark of the moon.
But I can truthfully say I’ve never plowed on Good Friday.
It’s always too wet in Oregon.
