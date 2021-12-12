EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in January 1992. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
When I was a small boy and first learned Christmas carols in Presbyterian Sunday School, I always thought the words in Silent Night were “barnyard virgin” rather than “round yon virgin.” I guess in my mind the stable scene was a barnyard, with a manger made of hay and farm animals all around sharing space with the Christ child.
It isn’t difficult to see how in a child’s mind the manger scene could become a barnyard. The Christmas story has shepherds keeping watch over their flocks in open fields when the angel appears telling them to go find the baby wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger. St. Luke makes it quite clear that the shepherds came to a stable and found Mary and Joseph — and the babe lying in a manger.
So my childish confusion on the words “‘round yon virgin,” is not all that far off.
Silent Night was written by Franz Gruber, an Austrian choir director, in 1818, but one of the most-loved Christmas hymns was written in that same era by an American farm boy while he was working in the fields of his father’s farm.
To make those tedious hours of farm chores seem tolerable, the boy wrote poetry in his head. As he remembered it years later, it was not very good poetry and the rhyming verse was most always forgotten by the time he ended his working day.
It was his private mental retreat from the harshness of farm labor in the 1820s. He didn’t necessarily want to share the ecstasy with anyone else lest they think he had lost his mind. It certainly wasn’t manly to write poetry and his father probably wouldn’t have been impressed with those poetic words running in and out of his mind.
Even as he thought out the verses, he couldn’t have taken time away from pitching hay or mending fences to write any of it down.
That was a time in which few labor-saving devices were available to the farmer. Every ounce of the boy’s brawn was harnessed toward getting the farm work done.
One day, however, he was out laboring in the fields when a poem came to him that he couldn’t put out of his mind. The words just seemed perfect and the more lines he composed the better the poem got, he thought. He felt it was so good, he wanted to share it with his mother and father.
But he had no pen, no pencil and no paper on which to write it down.
He was sure the words that were so clear to him at that moment would vanish before he returned to the farmhouse that evening. Somehow he must get the words written down.
He found a piece of chalk. He was in the field and there wasn’t even a flat board on which to sketch his prose.
Desperate, he took off his wide-brimmed hat and wrote these verses:
“It came upon a midnight clear,
That glorious song of old,
From angels bending near the earth
To touch their harps of gold;
Peace on the earth, good will to men,
From heav’n’s all gracious King.”
That famous poem became one of the best-known Christmas hymns ever written.
The farm boy author was Edmund Hamilton Sears. He was born in Sandisfield, Massachusetts, in 1810 and became a famous American clergyman and poet. He wrote many books, poems and religious hymns in his lifetime, but none ever as popular as “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.”
