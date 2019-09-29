EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in July 1996. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My wife is the travel editor for a monthly magazine I produce and she writes authoritatively about places to visit. She has an ironclad rule that she will not write about a place she has not visited personally.
One would have to be in the newspaper/magazine business to understand fully the meaning of that statement. On an average day, the mailbox is choked with press releases touting this place or that. Like most carrots on a stick, it seldom contains all the beta carotene promised in the PR release.
She wants to personally test the site before putting her byline on the story.
This means I am often dragged out of my driveway to be part of the test. Don’t expect any AAA reports from me. I just go along for the ride.
Actually, I am a trained escort. That’s how I met my wife in the first place. She was editor for the college paper and I was a lowly reporter on the same newspaper. She had an assignment to cover the TriArts Ball, the campus social event of the year for the art department. She needed a date when her date canceled out at the last minute. The journalism faculty advisor “assigned” me to escort her to the ball.
I’ve had this Cinderella complex ever since. Forty-seven years later, I’m still escorting this editor on assignments.
Recently, I escorted her to the Gulf Coast region of south Florida where she planned to explore for her readers that section of Florida beyond Disney World. One of the stops was Tarpon Springs, which bills itself as one of the world’s largest sponge markets.
We spent a day in old town Tarpon Springs — the docks from where the sponge fishing boats sail. Today it is mostly tourist oriented, even to the point of taking a boat tour out to the sponge fields and watching divers in full gear descend to bring up live sponges.
Tarpon Springs was made famous by Greek sponge drivers who came to south Florida from the Dodecanese Islands in the early 1900s.
Old town Tarpon Springs is one long, waterfront street crowded with gift shops and restaurants, the latter featuring excellent Greek cuisine.
Of course, all of the gift shops feature sponges. You have to experience using a real sponge versus the artificial kind to really know how much more effective Mother Nature is over the manufactured sponge squares. A real sponge is never square. They come in many different sizes and shapes. My wife was fascinated by these real sponges and was determined to buy one.
I just stood out on the sidewalk watching the funniest show on earth — people — while she went from one shop to another looking for that special sponge.
I guess all this shopping was to be able to tell her readers how to buy the right sponge — at the right price.
She finally made her choice, a fact for which her escort was eternally grateful because then we could finally go back to the motel.
She had the purchase tucked away in a bag. I wasn’t the least bit curious about the choice she made.
We arrived at the motel and I unloaded my purchases, The Tampa Tribune, The St. Petersburg Times and the Miami Herald, and settled down for a night of reading. She had to share her great sponge treasure. I looked at it and broke out into laughter.
She had purchased a loofa sponge — a gourd just like the ones I had grown in my own garden and of which I had several drying in the garage back in Roseburg.
She didn’t find this humorous, but slipped down to the docks the next day and bought a real sponge to bring home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.