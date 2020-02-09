EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 1992. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Distance and time prevented me from attending the golden wedding anniversary celebration of Carl and Cecile Swenson in Fullerton, California last December.
Swenson was my first managing editor when I was a cub reporter on the Fullerton News-Tribune. His nickname was “Pony,” a name some family member gave him because of his gangly looks. He never outgrew the gangly look, or the nickname.
After a year’s apprenticeship under Pony’s tutelage, I moved on to a metropolitan daily, but never lost contact with my old boss.
Through that professional association, his family and mine became lifelong friends. Even though I could not be at the Temple Baptist Church in Fullerton to join with Swenson and his family and friends, I was there in spirit — much due to the thoughtfulness of their only daughter, Barbara, who wrote to all their friends and asked for a page of memories about her parents.
There was no way my wife and I could sum up our friendship with Pony and Cecile on a page, so we both ignored the word limitation and wrote of our fondest memories. Like everything else I write, including this column, I put a self-imposed crisis deadline on it, so I was comfortably waiting until the magic 11th hour to write my memories. Punctual Ada started writing almost as soon as Barbara’s letter arrived.
One day I came into the room where she was putting her thoughts on an amber computer screen and I found her crying. I am just 10 years shy of my own golden wedding anniversary and if there is anything I’ve learned in 40 years of marriage it is not to question why women cry. Instead, my reporter instinct caused me to read over her shoulder the words she had typed on the word-processor screen.
She was writing about the time she was seriously ill and Cecile took over the feeding and caring of our family, which included at that time three toddlers. The cursor on the screen had stopped after she had written:
“When I was well again, I said to Cecile, ‘How will I ever repay you? You have so many friends and family here that would help you if you ever needed it.’ Her answer? ‘When you find someone who needs help and has no one else, help them.’”
Strange what brings tears to women.
Barbara had asked us to include some funny anecdotes from our memories. Ada wrote about the time Pony volunteered to hang wallpaper in one of our bedrooms. He claimed to be an expert paperhanger. It had nothing to do with the law of gravity, but what went up, came down.
Swenson obviously didn’t find any humor in that anecdote because after the anniversary memories were read, he wrote us a letter to challenge the facts. “...let’s get the record straight on that wallpaper job. If you remember, you bought some pre-pasted paper on sale.”
This I don’t doubt. If it was on sale, Ada bought it.
My memories of the Swensons were all humorous anecdotes, especially when Pony admired my artistic landscaping of a hillside lot with drywalls built of broken concrete and draped with California’s famous ice plant. When he found out that I had made a deal with an urban renewal contractor to haul my house slabs of broken concrete free of charge, he wanted part of the deal.
There was no problem there since urban renewal in Southern California is a continuing cycle of endless broken concrete. When the first truckload arrived at Swenson’s house, he was at work. The truck driver asked Cecile where she wanted it dumped. She pointed to the vacant lot next door.
After the load was dumped, the driver asked Cecile if she wanted any more “Sure,” she said and promptly left on a shopping trip. When Pony returned home that night a broken concrete mountain loomed before him. It was on someone else’s property so Pony began moving the mountain, stone by stone. Before he could complete the task, the vacant lot’s owner showed up inquiring who had used his property as a dumpsite. The Swensons bought the lot. Later, he ended up in the hospital for a hernia operation.
The concrete caper inaugurated Scavengers Inc. and for a number of years we teamed up to scrounge free building materials of one kind or another. Once Swenson got a line on tons of firebrick that didn’t meet specifications and was tossed in an industrial bone pile. It was “free” to anyone who’d haul it away. Of course the free brick was in Vernon, in the heart of the industrial district of Los Angeles. But like everything else in California, it was freeway close.
Greedy as we were for scrounged material, we made several trips in a borrowed pickup truck up the old Santa Ana Freeway to Los Angeles and back to Orange County. Once loaded, the truck could make about 30 mph at top speed.
On one of those trips back to Fullerton suddenly there was that single winking red light behind us — a California highway patrolman. We knew we were in for at least six citations — driving on the freeway at 30 mph during a peak traffic hour, driving an overloaded pickup truck, recycling without a permit, violation of the Interstate Commerce Act, failing to have proper warning signs for a slow-moving vehicle and causing a CHP officer to miss his coffee break.
Strangely when we tried to pull over to receive those citations, the officer waved us on, but continued to follow us slowly from Los Angeles to where we turned off at Artesia Avenue in Buena Park. We were sure this was where we would get the six citations, maybe even a dozen. Instead, the officer kept going on the freeway, probably thinking that he wasn’t going to spend his day off in court with two nuts from Orange County.
We may be the only scroungers in history to have received a police escort.
Pony built a driveway with his share of the firebricks. I built a beautiful patio with my bricks.
I’m not certain of this, but from the way the lady who bought our house raved about the patio, it must have had something to do with why she paid cash for it. It certainly wasn’t for that sagging wallpaper in the master bedroom.
