EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in August 2004. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
A year before the world came apart with the senseless attack by terrorists on the United States on Sept. 11, 2001, I visited the British Isles on a tour. One of the places on the long list of sites to see was Coventry, England.
I am not much for poking around in old drafty castles, but I was deeply moved when visiting the ruins of the Cathedral of St. Michael, left standing as a memorial after the Nov. 14, 1940 saturation bombing of that English city by the Germans. The people of Coventry built a glorious new cathedral, but left the burned-out shell of the one destroyed by bombs.
The cathedral stonemason, Jock Forbes, surveying the damage of the bombing, noticed that two charred medieval roof timbers had fallen in the shape of a cross. He set the cross up in the ruins, where they were later placed on an altar of rubble with the words written on the sanctuary wall, “Father forgive.”
That gave the cathedral provost, Dick Howard, a vision which led to the burned-out shell becoming a symbol for reconciliation, designed to strengthen friendship and increase understanding among nations.
My tour was there on a Friday and there was a religious service in the ruins in which the litany of reconciliation was cited by the worshipers:
“All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.
“The hatred which divides nation from nation, race from race, class from class, Father forgive.
“The greed which exploits the work of human hands and lays waste the earth, Father forgive.
“Our envy of the welfare and happiness of others, Father forgive.
“Our indifference to the plight of the imprisoned, the homeless, the refugee, Father forgive.
“The lust which dishonors the bodies of men, women and children, Father forgive.
“The pride which leads us to trust in ourselves and not in God, Father forgive.
“Be kind to one another, tender-hearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.”
I was moved by the plea for forgiveness, but I didn’t know the rest of the story until I read a Guidepost magazine story by Diane Komp, a professor of pediatrics at Yale Medical School, who visited Lubeck, Germany, and found a war memorial inside the Marienkirche (St. Mary’s Cathedral).
Lubeck became the target of British retaliation for the destruction of Coventry. Bombs scored a direct hit on St. Mary’s and the bell in its belfry fell to the floor below and was cracked.
After the war, British and the Americans rebuilt St. Mary’s, but they left the bell as it had fallen, building around it a memorial, including a cross made of burned timbers brought from the Coventry cathedral and the words, “Father forgive” were written above the two symbols of reconciliation.
It is encouraging that two mortal enemies who fought to the death have reconciled. I am not saying that it isn’t tough to forgive your enemies, foreign or domestic, but if we are ever to achieve peace we must.
I was impressed with the book, “So Many Enemies, So Little Time,” by journalist Elinor Burkett, a HarperCollins book published in 2004, in which Burkett found herself in Kyrgyzstan teaching journalism on a Fulbright Professorship at the height of the Sept. 11, 2001 crisis. Her students were in the majority, Muslims.
“I relearned daily that Americans didn’t know enough and didn’t understand enough ... but non-Americans didn’t either,” she wrote in her conclusion. “If they are not whom we think they are, neither are we who they perceive as caricatures of rich cocaine snorters, greedy materialists and satanic infidels ... the distance between us and them was a chasm of nothing so simple as geography or uneven levels of wealth.”
So where does this leave us?
Perhaps we should listen to Mother Teresa:
“Reconciliation begins first, not with others, but with ourselves.”
If it could happen in Coventry and Lubeck, it can also happen in Baghdad and Kabul as well as New York and Washington.
