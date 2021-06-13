EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in November 2003. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
A reader who heard me brag in print that I have a photographic memory gave me my comeuppance the other day when he sent me a bumper sticker. The reader shouldn’t feel offended, but I have a rule against plastering my bumper with stickers.
If it were not for the rule, I might be tempted to plaster this one, just for laughs: “Everyone has a photographic memory. Some don’t have any film.”
I do have a photographic memory, but lately I am beginning to think it is from a Brownie camera and not one of those sophisticated digital cameras and I do forget sometimes to insert the film.
While I hold fast to my rule of not cluttering up my bumper, I do get a chuckle out of the bumper stickers that I do see (so long as the message is clean.)
I even had sympathy for the driver of the car with this message plastered on her rear (bumper that is):
“I feel like I’m diagonally parked in a parallel universe.”
I have a collection of euphemisms and when I saw this bumper sticker stretching the length of a car’s bumper I followed the car until it parked so I could write it down: “He’s not dead, he’s electroencephalographically challenged.”
This one I saw printed in a magazine, but I don’t believe there is a car bumper long enough to display it unless it is in 6-point type: “The 50-50-90 rule: Anytime you have a 50-50 chance of getting something right, there’s a 90% probability you’ll get it wrong.”
Another one I saw published on a website was also too long for a car bumper: “You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say will be misquoted, then used against you.”
But then there is always the bumper sticker that says: “He who laughs last, thinks slowest.”
I don’t know who writes all these clever one-liners, but as a writer, I would say they have too much time on their hands. Interestingly, the bumper sticker homily is even invading the message boards at churches. The Conservative Baptist Church in Roseburg used to give me a sermon every morning driving to work, but then it went to scripture and although some of the ancient Hebrew writers used quite a bit of humor, the church sexton probably didn’t think its messages on the church reader board were a laughing matter.
One of those homilies I saw before the fire and brimstone approach, was captured by my photographic memory: “Honk if you love peace and quiet.”
I was tempted, but then I didn’t want to disturb the peace and quiet of Garden Valley Boulevard. You’d have to drive Garden Valley Boulevard in the rush-to-work time zone to appreciate the humor in that statement. That’s why I also found humor in this one-liner: “If you lined up all the cars in the world end to end, someone would try to pass them.”
The whole purpose of bumper stickers and sign homilies is to make us laugh. Here are a few to get your endorphins working:
“On the other hand, you have different fingers.”
“Change is inevitable, except from a vending machine.”
“Those who live by the sword get shot by those who don’t.”
“I am rich because I am a farmer.”
“Nothing is foolproof to a sufficiently talented fool.”
“You can’t have everything, where would you put it?”
“A fine is a tax for doing wrong. A tax is a fine for doing well.”
“It was recently discovered that research causes cancer in rats.”
“Everybody lies, but it doesn’t matter since nobody listens.”
“Computers let you make more mistakes faster than any other invention in human history, with the possible exception of handguns and tequila.”
I don’t own a handgun and I can’t stand the taste of tequila, so I guess I must rely on this confounded computer for my mistakes.
