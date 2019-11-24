EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in December 2000. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
It finally happened. My oldest daughter, Eularee Smith, who lived in Eugene, Oregon, missed the Friday after Thanksgiving sock sale at Fred Meyer. It took the wedding of her parents to keep her away from the event that had become a family legend.
This daughter was known in the family as the Coupon Queen.
So it surprised no one that once a year, on the day after Thanksgiving, she would get up at 5 a.m. and head for the annual sock and towel sale.
The store opened at 6 a.m. but long before that, shoppers were standing 10 across and at least 15 deep at each of the four entrances. At the stroke of 6 she was among the crowd that crashed through the doors, grabbed a cart and raced to the sock aisle.
Until they reached the age of consent and could say “no,” she dragged my two granddaughters with her. It was their job to man their cart on the outside aisle since there was no way to get it through the crush of bodies at the merchandise table. She would toss the socks out to them to be put into the cart.
To me, a male who hates to shop even when he’s the only customer in the store, the entire scenario as she described it was “merchandise madness.”
I thought last year would be the final event for her. With our granddaughters old enough to say, “no, I won’t go,” she had to face the challenge alone. She had always said it was a two-person job.
Didn’t happen. She engineered a way despite the fact she no longer could convince her daughters about the fun of the chase.
She would have no cart person to stand on the outside of the sock aisle and wait for “incoming missiles,” so instead she took a large leaf bag, which she described as “too large to be suspected of shoplifting and yet light enough for me to carry through the crowds without bumping anyone.”
Over the years she told and retold the adventures of previous sock sales, of the stampede when the doors open. She described it as a whirlpool, sucking a sea of people through a narrow door.
“You are unable to move in any direction but forward,” she’d say. Last year she described how she placed her hands tightly around the leaf bag and prayed that she’d live to see her children again.
Somehow, she manages to survive these annual sale binges and comes home with a bag full of socks, confident that everyone on her Christmas list will have toasty toes.
To be honest with you, our church wedding wasn’t until 2 p.m. on this Friday, so I figured she’d be up and in line at Fred Meyer that morning, but she gave up her annual sock sale to make sure my wife and I got to the altar on time.
She had somehow brought all seven of our children, 15 of our grandchildren and our three great-grandchildren together for this occasion and found housing for all of them. The wedding was planned for the day after Thanksgiving and she had already orchestrated a sit-down Thanksgiving dinner for 35.
She was as nervous as a new bride handling the final arrangements making sure her parents repeated the vows they’d said 50 years ago on Nov. 23 in Los Angeles.
I wonder if she realized that as a young bachelor 50 years ago who was holding orders recalling him to duty with the Marines in the Korean War, I had a hole in my sock on my wedding day.
