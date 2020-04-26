EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in September 1997. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I stand corrected.
For the past 20 years I have told everybody I live in the Garden Valley section of Roseburg.
I don’t.
I don’t even live in Garden Bottom, which used to be the name for Garden Valley.
It was an honest mistake, because for all these years I thought I did live in Garden Valley. But LaBrie Ritchie, who does live in Garden Valley, straightened me out because he was tired of reading in my column about the black mud in Garden Valley.
He swears there is no black mud in Garden Valley. All that is across the river, he said, and you don’t get into Garden Valley until you cross the river.
On my side of the river is Riversdale. You got that? I live in Riversdale.
Even at that, he says, I bought on the wrong side of the road — a road called Garden Valley Road, incidentally — and that’s why I got black mud. The other side of the road has the good soil.
Now isn’t that just the luck of the Scots?
LaBrie, who claims to be half French and half Scottish, produced an old newspaper story, which he said his mother had kept for years. The old newspaper story had a headline, “Something About Garden Valley,” which recounted the history of the settlement of Garden Bottom.
He used this clipping to prove his point that I didn’t live in Garden Valley. But, then, who believes what they read in a newspaper? The newspaper clipping said Garden Valley is located about seven or eight miles west of Roseburg and situated just below the junction of the North and South branches of the Umpqua River.
Garden Valley is described as a valley four and one half miles long, deriving its name from the kind of soil it has, which is especially adapted to garden products.
The first settlers were identified as B.J. Grubbe, Solomon Fitzhugh and E.T. Grubbe. Among the first residents of the fertile bottom lands of the valley were Charles La Point, N. La Rout, E.E. and J.T. LaBrie, J.O. Booth and Jefferson Gilliam.
LaBrie Ritchie’s great-grandfather, Ferdinand LaBrie, bought 800 acres in Garden Valley in 1866 for $8.10 an acre. The two LaBries mentioned in the newspaper story were Ed and Tommy, Ferdinand’s two sons. LaBrie Ritchie’s grandfather was Ed.
All that good soil LaBrie Ritchie talks about has been created over the years by the flooding Umpqua River. The newspaper story talks about the great flood of 1861-62 in which the valley was inundated and all the improvements except the home of E.T. Grubbe were swept away.
When this story was written — there is no date on the clipping — it said the valley “is well settled and improved, with the main commercial crop being broccoli.”
That must have been a long time ago, because the only broccoli crop I know of that is being grown is across the river in Riversdale at Kruse Farms. Of course, Kruse Farms is located on the right side of the road — where the good soil is. LaBrie doesn’t grow broccoli. He doesn’t even grow prunes like his father, who eventually gave up prunes for a herd of Jersey dairy cows. He doesn’t have the dairy herd, either.
Instead, the LaBrie Ranch’s main crops are grass seed and clover.
LaBrie Ritchie himself doesn’t do much of anything but stand around in the 100-plus-year old barn on his property, which is the center of his seed operation, and laugh every time someone asks about his sign: “No Women Upstairs.”
If you inquire, he tells you to “go up there and see if there are any women up there.”
You can get away with such politically incorrect signs in Garden Valley, but not across the river in Riversdale where I live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.