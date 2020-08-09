EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in August 1997. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I’ve never been one who had a love affair with an automobile. To me the automobile is simply a utility and while I keep a nice four-door sedan in my garage, I always refer to it as my wife’s car.
My utility vehicle is a pickup truck, something I can haul stuff in, like hay and manure, pipe and lumber and the trash going to the dump. The kind of stuff my wife won’t let me haul in the family sedan.
But apparently there is a whole country full of people who have a love affair with the automobile. Roseburg just concluded its (modified) Graffiti Weekend, a time and place to show off old automobiles people have restored.
Admittedly I was interested in seeing a few models I had once owned, but when you realize the people who restored those cars have more invested in them than I have in the two relatively new vehicles I own, the fascination somehow eludes me.
I’ll confess I almost became one of the Graffiti crowd a few years ago when I bought a 1950 Plymouth V8 from an estate for $400 and considered restoring it.
My restoration project ended sitting on a parking strip in front of my house and one day some fellow offered me more than I had paid for it. When I said no, that I had planned to restore it, the offer went up.
It didn’t take long for me to agree to the sale. I thought about all the work that lay ahead of me getting the old Plymouth spruced up. Not to mention how much money it was going to cost me.
The man told me he was buying it for sentimental reasons, and I guess that is the difference. I’m just not sentimental over utilities.
But after reading “Hitting the Road,” a book by Douglas Yorke Jr. and John Margolies which traces the American love affair with the automobile, I just might become a collector.
Not of cars, but about what Yorke and Margolies wrote. The subtitle of the book is “The Art of the American Road Map.” There was a time in the memory of most of us, that you could pull into any gas station and get a free road map to most anywhere in the United States.
Not any more. Maps are still at (a few) gas stations, but for a price. If you have some of those old free gas station road maps, Yorke and Margolies advise that you hold on to them as antiques. In fact, their book, published by Chronicle Books of San Francisco, has a collection of over 200 full-color illustrations of road maps.
The story of the road map as told by Yorke and Margolies is wrapped around those old oil company road maps. “Oil company road maps were the most universally loved and the most genuinely helpful by-products of America’s love affair with the automobile,” the two writers said.
The idea of the free road map is almost as old as the automobile itself.
“Of all the promotional gimmes of the 20th century, there was nothing to match the road map.” Yorke-Margolies said that more than 8 billion maps were given away. The oil companies thought it cheap advertising for the sale of their products.
The first road map specifically created as an automobile map was published in 1895 when the Chicago Times-Herald produced a map charting the 55-mile course from Chicago to Waukegan and back. It was a crude journalistic attempt at mapmaking, but from this humble beginning came the improved maps we know today.
When the automobile age accelerated, and more Americans began venturing along the highways, more gasoline stations sprouted along those highways offering gas, oil, tires and all services connected to the automobile.
“Just which oil company issued the first road map is the subject of myth, legend and some fact,” Yorke-Margolies said. Gulf Oil Co. claims it originated the free road map, but it was around until 1973 when the Arab oil embargo left gas stations with no gas to sell. From that time on “…the free road map was erased from America’s cultural vocabulary.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.