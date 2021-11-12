EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in November 2011. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Sometimes you meet a person who will change your life’s direction. I met such a person in the Rev. Joseph Quattropane, a Capuchin Franciscan priest, who died in California on March 14 at age 65. He was pastor at St. Joseph Catholic Church during the 1980s.
During that time period I visited family in my hometown in Florida. My mother, age 97, was in a nursing home recovering from a bout with the flu. I discovered care for my mother had fallen to my two sisters. My two brothers had excuses not to visit her. This angered me and I had words with my two siblings.
I was still angry over their seeming lack of concern about my mother’s care when I returned to Roseburg. In a conversation with Father Quattropane, I told him about my pent-up anger. He listened quietly, then said: “What are you doing about visiting your mother?”
I defensively replied that she was 3,000 miles away, to which he countered: “No she isn’t. She is right here in Rosehaven, Mercy Care Center, Grandview and Curry Manor,” he said, rattling off the names of the nursing homes that existed at that time, then added, “Now you go visit your mother.”
I did and strangely I found my mother in all these places — sometimes even as a lonely male waiting for companionship.
It was indeed a life-changing experience. When the call came for volunteers to train for the Eucharistic minister program at St. Joseph, I took my visiting duties to a new level and joined the training program for parishioners who would take communion to the bedside of the sick. Father Quattropane eventually assigned me as a Eucharistic minister to assist the Rev. Larry Caulkins, the aging Catholic chaplain at the Roseburg Veterans Affairs Medical Center. However, I continued to visit patients at the local nursing homes.
I recall getting a thank-you card from the daughter of a lady at Curry Manor whom I visited each Sunday. The daughter said in her note that her mother listened for my footsteps in the hallway at the nursing facility each Sunday. “It was her bright spot of the week,” the daughter wrote.
Father Quattropane moved on to other assignments with his Franciscan friars. But 1 continued on my road to Damascus, which I began because of the priest, splitting my Eucharistic duties between the VA and local nursing homes. When the call came for volunteers at the VA to sign up for one of the first training classes for hospice volunteers, I signed up and completed that training.
In both duties I believe I am bringing a degree of comfort to the sick and the lonely confined to nursing homes and to the hospice patients and their families confined to the VA’s Care.
All of this because Father Quattropane would not let me vent my anger until I looked inside myself and went to find my mother in the face of strangers.
