EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 1991. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
It appears from news reports that the whole nation has come down with Scarlett fever.
Bookstores are reporting brisk sales of Alexandra Ripley’s “Scarlett: The Sequel to Margaret Mitchell’s ‘Gone With the Wind.’”
It may not be literarily chic to say this, but Alexandra, my dear, I don’t give a damn about your sequel.
I liked Scarlett the way she was when Margaret Mitchell left her in a smoldering Atlanta. If anyone were to write a sequel to tell us whether Rhett and Scarlett ever reunited, it should have been Margaret Mitchell. She chose not to, despite pleadings from her fans and publisher.
“I wrote the only book I have in me,” she once told a critic.
So it should be. She created characters and refused to let them die.
Unlike Rocky, the reading public doesn’t need a Scarlett II, III, IV, V ad infinitum. We are now likely to see Scarlett as a movie, and most certainly a TV mini-series which may even blossom into another Dallas.
I’ve had a secret love affair with Margaret Mitchell since the time my Aunt Pearl took me to hear her speak in Atlanta. Margaret Mitchell said in that speech something that was imprinted in my memory all these years.
I paraphrase it thusly:
“My book is about survival. I have always been intrigued about why some people survive despite the odds against them and others wither and die. I tried to capture that in ‘Gone With the Wind.’”
She did and that’s why I know Scarlett survived and I do not need Alexandra Ripley or any other author to tell me so. I cannot believe that any author can crawl inside Margaret Mitchell’s mind to finish her story. It was finished when Margaret Mitchell typed “The End” on her manuscript.
Margaret Mitchell was a complex person, even uncannily predicting how her life would end four years before her death in 1949.
Rather than rushing out to pay $24.95 for Ripley’s sequel to Margaret Mitchell’s $3 original, I dug out of my library and reread “Road to Tara” by Ann Edwards, who chronicled Margaret Mitchell’s life. Edwards discusses in some detail why Margaret Mitchell refused to write a sequel.
Edwards wrote “Road to Tara” after she had written a biography on Vivien Leigh, the British actress who starred as Scarlet O’Hara.
Edwards notes a remarkable resemblance in the two women. Her book contains more intrigue and mystery about Margaret Mitchell and the only book she wrote than any sequel could possibly contain about Scarlett and Rhett.
Edwards reveals that Margaret Mitchell’s Rhett is patterned after her first husband, Red Upshaw, to whom she was married only a short time. The character Ashley Wilkes was inspired by a World War I soldier Margaret Mitchell was in love with and who was killed in action.
Of course it is only one’s imagination that presumes Scarlett is Margaret Mitchell’s alter ego.
Edwards reveals that “Gone With the Wind” was almost not published because Margaret Mitchell kept the book hidden under her bed and only reluctantly agreed to show it to an agent from MacMillan publishing company. Once she agreed to let the agent see the book, she wrote several times asking that he return it.
“Road to Tara” is a book filled with anecdotes leading up to and beyond the publishing of “Gone With the Wind.”
Here are some of them:
F. Scott Fitzgerald said it had “none of the elements that make literature — especially no new examination into human emotions.”
MacMillan’s editors doubted it would be a literary success, but thought the narrative was good enough to merit publishing.
David Selznick paid $50,000 for the screen rights, an unprecedented amount in the 1930s.
President Franklin Roosevelt said of “Gone With the Wind,” that “no book need be that long.” It was as long as “War and Peace.”
“Gone With the Wind” is second only to the Bible in sales.
Margaret Mitchell’s original name for Scarlett was “Pansy,” a name the publisher thought had a bad connotation.
She was plagued with self-doubt even after the book made her famous.
She was so devastated by claims that a ghost writer had written her manuscript that she sealed the original manuscript which contained her handwritten corrections and notations and had it placed in a bank vault. It is still there.
She once wrote to a friend, “I didn’t know being an author was like this, or I don’t think I’d have been an author.”
But she was an author, a splendid storyteller and her one and only book has become a classic, if not a masterpiece.
Surely, it did not need a sequel.
