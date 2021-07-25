EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 1991. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
The one disadvantage of living in farm country — particularly Oregon farm country — is the number of wildlife at your backdoor.
Possums in the hen house. Deer in the zucchini. Raccoons in the corn. Gophers everywhere undermining the best-laid irrigation plans. And skunks in the attic.
Skunks in the attic? This guy must have bats in his belfry, you are probably thinking.
I’ll take bats in my belfry any day.
In fact, when my episode with skunks began, my wife thought we had mice in the belfry. She informed me one day that she could hear the pitter-patter of little mice feet in the attic. I figured field mice had come in for the winter and were nesting in the warmth of the attic.
I promised my wife I’d set some traps and would have the situation well in hand in a day or so.
To reach my attic, one had to use the crawl hole in my master-bedroom closet. Armed with several mousetraps and a flashlight, I used a stepladder to reach the attic. The high-pitched room gave me standing room, once I was inside the attic. I shone the light around the corners, looking for any signs of the intruders.
The beam of light caught what I first thought was a cat. It moved toward me, and the closer it came, the stiller I became. If it was a cat, it was the civet cat variety — one with distinctive white stripes.
The light drew the animal directly toward me. I had presence of mind enough to shut down the beacon and stand like the Statue of Liberty without a torch.
The skunk circled me and then disappeared in the darkness, somewhere near the skylight that went to the bathroom below.
I made a hasty retreat. The next day, I began using all my reporter’s skills to find a solution to the skunk-in-the-attic case.
The animal-control officer said he’d come out and shoot the skunks in my attic with a .22 rifle. I declined.
The local exterminator came out, but confessed carpenter ants were more in his line. He did discover how the skunks managed to reach my attic — in my remodeling of a bathroom I had knocked out the fire blocks to vent some plumbing. The skunk was shinning up the vent pipe to reach the attic. He suggested I plug the hole, but I decided to wait until the upstairs residents gave notice of vacancy.
My neighbor told me a surefire trick he said he had used to capture skunks without harm to himself. He suggested I use a cardboard box and a flashlight. His foolproof method was to shine the light in the skunk’s eyes and draw it to the box, then once it entered, to carefully close the flaps. I was willing to try this, but when I suggested he hold the box, he informed me he was going out of town the next day.
“The best and safest method,” said the county agent, “is to use Have-a-Heart traps.” The method of trapping would allow me to take the animal out alive. Once out of my attic, I could place the trap, with the skunk still inside, in a black plastic bag. Using twist’ems I could fashion the opening of the bag onto my car exhaust pipe and euthanize the problem.
He said the trap was so designed as not to let the skunk raise its tail. Without raising its tail, the skunk had no firepower, he assured me.
My reporter’s research told me the skunk was a nocturnal animal, so in broad daylight, I set the traps in the attic.
That night my wife awoke me to say she could hear scratching noises. I listened.
We had trapped the intruder.
I couldn’t wait. I slipped into a pair of blue jeans, pulled on an old shirt and stuck my feet in my brand-new dress shoes — which just happened to be alongside the bed and handy.
Up the stepladder and through the crawl hole came this intrepid skunk hunter. There he was, staring at me with beady yellow eyes through the bars of his prison. I picked up the trap and retreated down the ladder.
I walked out the front door where I encountered Big Red, the Irish setter from next door. Big Red had smelled a skunk and was waiting for the quarry. He immediately began barking and snapping at the trapped animal.
I turned down the driveway heading for the back 40. Big Red followed, leaping at the trap. The skunk was agitated and began rattling his cage. He got his tail up. Big Red took off to the bushes. I was left holding one mad skunk, who was totally unforgiving.
I was saturated. I set the trap, none too gently and streaked — in the literal sense of the word — toward the house, arriving there without even a raincoat. My wife held me at bay, shivering on the porch, while she drew a tub of perfumed water. It didn’t work. She remembered that some member of her garden club once told her about bathing her dog, who had been skunked, in a tub of tomato juice.
The tomato juice with the help of some lemons, cut the smell — enough for me to crawl inside a sleeping bag and spend the night on the family-room floor.
The next day the skunk was dispatched as per black-bag instructions. My clothes met a similar fate — buried in the back 40. The shoes I just couldn’t part with — $75 worth of fine leather. I took them out to the barn and hung them up to dry alongside the purple statice. Occasionally I sniffed to see if the airing had cured the leather. Eventually, the scent disappeared.
I started to wear my $75 shoes again.
It worked fine until a hot day came and my feet began to perspire. Then everyone in the room where I’d happen to be would start sniffing the air and saying, “Do you smell a skunk?”
Of course, I never did, but those $75 shoes finally had to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.