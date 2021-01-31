EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 1995. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My wife tells me that I could find a book to read even if I were stranded on the moon.
Perhaps.
I did “find” Bob Greene’s and D.G. Fulford’s “To Our Children’s Children,” a book about elders writing their memoirs for their children’s children, in a recycling bin at Mount St. Helens.
Well, that’s sort of an exaggeration. The book was in a pile of wood chips in a Weyerhaeuser exhibit on how salvaged timber from the volcanic eruption was used to make such things as books. The book’s title was all I could read as it was inside a glass enclosure.
However, I couldn’t find it in any bookstore and it wasn’t in the Douglas County Library in Roseburg, I ordered it through the interlibrary loan and it arrived in Roseburg from the back side of the moon, the Hazel M. Lewis Library in Powers, Oregon. The small town of Powers is obviously a step ahead of metropolitan Roseburg.
Why did I want to read it in the first place? The title intrigued me.
“To Our Children’s Children” is about putting down in print, or orally, as the case may be, a family history for your children’s children.
Greene, a syndicated columnist for the Chicago Tribune, and his sister, D.G. Fulford, a syndicated columnist for the Los Angeles Daily News, coauthored the book, which serves as a guide to help people write their family history, or simply record it by speaking into a tape recorder, or recounting the family story on video tape.
This is especially important to people in agriculture. No one needs to repeat that the family farm is itself an endangered way of life.
“Older people are often able to leave property or money behind for their descendants, but a package of memories of a person’s life is what usually doesn’t get passed along,” Greene/Fulford said. “The most precious commodities of all — people’s own recollections of their lives in their own words — seldom get preserved, at least not in a proper and permanent way.”
The brother-sister writing team felt that most older people really wanted to tell their story for the children’s children but just didn’t know where to start. To motivate them, each chapter of the book contains questions “to lead you down the pathways of your own life.” The questions are much like those a reporter would ask during an interview.
Not all the questions in the book are going to apply to the story that every individual plans to write, but all reporters know that the answer to one question leads to another question. The writers merely intended to stir the creative juices and let the “writer” take it from there.
They are quick to emphasize such a project shouldn’t be considered the great American novel, but rather a simple recitation of facts about a person’s life. The one warning they give, however — that the “historian” not answer questions as “yes,” or “no.”
To the question: What was your favorite flavor of ice cream?” the writers suggest “your answer may be ‘chocolate, but there is a deeper story then about the ice cream parlor you visited as a child.” They suggest you describe where it was, what it looked like, how you felt when you went there — “no detail is unimportant,” they say. “The smallest things make up the richness of the big picture.”
The book is published by Doubleday and sells for $15.
As a reporter who has made his living for 40 years asking questions, I was fascinated by this book and its potential of firing up people to leave behind such a great legacy — the treasure of the life of a forebear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.