EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in January 2001. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
B.C. Groves is a Texas transplant now living in Glide.
She still talks like she just tied up her horse after riding in from Dallas, but then why give up a good accent? She won’t tell anybody what the initials B.C. stand for, but I think it means Being Charming.
She loves Texas and Texas humor and she certainly is charming about it. The other day she e-mailed me 12 good and fast Texas truisms:
- Never slap a man who’s chewin’ tobacco.
- Good judgment comes from experience, and a lot of that comes from bad judgment.
- Lettin’ the cat outta the bag is a whole lot easier ’n puttin’ it back in.
- If you’re ridin’ ahead of the herd, take a look back every now and then to make sure it’s still there.
- If you get to thinkin’ you’re a person of some influence, try orderin’ somebody else’s dog around.
- Never kick a cow chip on a hot day.
- There’s two theories to arguin’ with a woman. Neither one works.
- If you find yourself in a hole, the first thing to do is stop diggin’.
- Don’t squat with your spurs on.
- It don’t take a genius to spot a goat in a flock of sheep.
- Always drink upstream from the herd.
- Never miss a good chance to shut up.
Now who on earth would want to change the way a person with all that wisdom talks?
B.C. isn’t the first Texan I’ve known. But I do know this, they are all branded with the same iron — a sense of humor unique to the region.
In Key West, Florida, I was a Marine sentry standing gate watch at Boca Chica Naval Air Station in the middle of the afternoon. Highway 1 in Florida divides Boca Chica Naval Air Station. There was a sentry post on either side of the highway. An officer was walking from one side of the highway to the other between my sentry post and the post across the road.
I gave him a sharp Marine salute and wished him good afternoon. By the time he reached the other side, the Marine sentry, a Texan, saluted and bid him good evening. I yelled over to inform the Texan it was still afternoon. His reply was:
“It’s evening in Texas.”
I was on a newspaper assignment writing stories about the DEW line, the radar early warning system, that stretched across the far reaches of Alaska during the Cold War. The only way I could reach the far flung outpost was to fly in with the military when giant cargo planes brought in supplies.
I had been invited to sit directly behind the pilot.
As we approached, I noticed there was no runway — just ice. I inquired where the pilot was going to land. By his accent, he was a Texan. “Right down yonder,” he said, pointing to ice as far as I could see.
He landed safely but in doing so he kicked up frozen tundra in the prop wash.
After he shut down the engines, he turned to me and said in his Texas drawl:
“Few more landings like that and I’ll cut this state down to the size of Texas.”
The most delightful Texan I have known is Mary Elizabeth (Liz) Carpenter, who was press secretary to Lady Bird Johnson. She spent a career rubbing shoulders with famous people, but never lost her down-home accent or her Texas charm.
She once said “Aging is mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it doesn’t matter.”
She told me never to be around negative people because it is a contagious disease.
Walter Cronkite, a Yankee who grew up in Texas, called her “a Texas original.” The last time I visited Texas I complained to a Texas woman about the heat. She promised that when I came back the next year “we’ll have it air conditioned border to border.”
Maybe that’s why I like Texans. Their bravado is always done with a keen sense of humor.
