EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in September 1995. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I am a strong believer in the curative power of the mind.
I do not discount the value of medical treatment, however, but there is more to healing than the surgeon’s scalpel, or chemotherapy or radiation.
I know that firsthand. When I was first diagnosed with cancer in 1979, a friend, Dottie McLaughlin of Roseburg, loaned me the book called “Walking Through The Fire,” by Laura Lee, a Portland woman who was battling Hodgkin’s disease.
It was a small book, yet more healing therapy was packed in those few pages than any medical treatment could have ever given me. Laura Lee had that mental capacity to overwhelm her crippling disease. I needed that more than I needed morphine.
Reading the pages in her book I began to understand that I was part of the healing equation — perhaps the most important part. My body’s own morphine, endorphins, began taking over and my pain became less and less.
Laura Lee’s book led me to Norman Cousins’ “The Anatomy of an Illness,” in which he tells of overcoming a fatal disease with a mind set.
Both Lee and Cousins peppered their books with humor. In fact, Cousins said it was humor that cured him when medical science failed. “I discovered that 10 minutes of solid belly laughter could give me two hours of pain-free sleep,” Cousins wrote. “It was a fascinating discovery that laughter was a natural form of anesthesia.”
He also wrote that doctors noticed the inflammation of the rare disease he suffered would decrease after each episode of laughter.
The ideas Cousins expressed led the University of California at Los Angeles School of Medicine to invite him to become a senior lecturer at the school, teaching future doctors about the other “equation” of healing an illness.
Since that time, more and more medical doctors are beginning to accept the power of the patient’s mind in the healing process. Bernie Siegel, a surgeon who has lectured and written on this subject, said that many doctors have secretly known this for years, but were frightened to speak out on the theory for fear of ridicule of their peers.
Siegel, in his book, “Love, Medicine & Miracles,” speaks on Cousins’ laughter therapy and says: “There is sound scientific reason why we call robust, unrestrained laughter ‘hearty.’ It produces complete, relaxed action of the diaphragm, exercising the lungs, increasing the blood’s oxygen level and gently toning the entire cardiovascular system.” Cousins called it “internal jogging.”
Not everyone in the medical community is accepting this approach to healing. I mentioned this the other day to a doctor who described it as “bull.” That isn’t an exact quote. He finished the sentence with the complete barnyard expletive.
The theory isn’t new. There are writings that date back to 129 AD in which cancer was described as “a disease of the melancholy.” In the 1700s, medical writers said cancer was prone in people who were “depressed and with high anxiety.”
As a cancer patient who can’t remember ever being melancholy or depressed, I don’t necessarily subscribe to that assumption.
I would be remiss if I did not say that I approach every checkup handicapped by the fear of what that checkup will find. I don’t know many cancer patients who go to checkups without some trepidation.
When I’m heading for one of the checkups, I try to do some of Cousins’ internal jogging. Cancer is no laughing matter, but it helps to have a sense of humor. It might even save your life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.