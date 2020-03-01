EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 1991. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Back in the 1920s, Edna Ferber wrote a novel called “So Big.” It was about a school marm in Illinois who married a farmer who labors from dawn to nightfall without much success.
The protagonist, Selina, a gentle, educated woman had never dreamed that human beings toiled so for sustenance. She was sure there had to be another way to work the land other than what she saw her husband doing in wrenching a living out of the earth by sheer muscle, sweat and pain.
In Ferber’s characterization, Selina develops a feeling for the land, one that she was never to lose, “a feeling of kinship with the earth; an illusion of splendor, of fulfillment. But it had not taken her long to discover that the great broad-shouldered man she had married was a kindly creature, tender and good, but lacking any vestige of initiative, or spirit.”
She begins to take on the initiative herself, and her planning goes beyond the womanly effort to paint the house and plant flowers. She says to her husband one day that they must drain the west 16. “You’ve got to use tile drainage. All it needs is draining and manure. With potash, too, and phosphoric acid.”
Her husband laughs and chides, “Well, well, well! School teacher is a farmer now, huh? Tell me ... from where did you learn all this about truck farming?”
“Out of a book,” Selina replies, as Ferber adds, “almost snappishly.”
“A book! A book. A vegetable farmer out of a book.”
I remembered that line one day when I was digging a pond on my place and one of my older sons happened by. He looked at the location I had chosen and argued it was in the wrong place.
No, I insisted, I had spent months researching the best location for the pond, and I had chosen this site, based on that research.
“Where did you do the research?” he asked.
“In a book,” I replied.
“Dad, your problem is you think you can learn everything from a book. Why don’t you ask one of the farmers around here about where to place the pond?”
“This book is written by an agricultural pond expert,” I insisted.
“But Dad, you can’t learn everything out of a book!” the whippersnapper contended.
“I can,” I insisted and kept right on digging.
I dug and dug until I got to the depth the book recommended. I then rounded and rounded until it was just like the book said it should be. I made sure the earthen bank was capped with field stone, just as instructed.
I laid the pipe from the well to the pond, exactly as the book suggested. I laid the drain pipe to all the gravity flow irrigation connections, just as I was told.
Having completed the ABCs of pond building, I stood back and admired my handiwork. Tell me I can’t learn to be a farmer out of a book, I snarled under my breath, angered by my son’s lack of faith in my ability to read and comprehend.
At this stage, I began pumping water from my irrigation well into the pond, dreaming of stocking it with trout, blue gill, carp and catfish — maybe a frog or two. I could see ducks floating peacefully across its mirror-like surface. I had visions of lily pads in bloom in my pond.
The pond was filling just as the book would have it. I had constructed an invention of my own to determine the depth of the water. At its deepest point, the pond was 11 feet. I had a loose chain attached to the cemented bucket and to an empty Clorox bottle. When the pond had filled to a level of 10 feet the Clorox bottle would be floating on top.
The filling continued for two days until the Clorox bottle was bobbing on the surface of the water. If my son would only come by now and challenge old Dad’s reading ability.
The third day the water seemed to have gone down a bit. Evaporation, I suspected. The book mentioned this possibility.
The fourth day the Clorox bottle hung limp. Definitely something wrong, so back to the book. Check for leaks, it said.
On the fifth day, I could check for leaks without a wet suit. I could wade around in my 10-foot-deep pond. The book said to look for stress points in the plastic, which may have split and allowed some leakage. Some leakage!
Not to worry, the book said, these can be repaired with plain old roofing patch — the kind that goes on in a downpour.
I patched, just as the book instructed.
It leaked elsewhere. I patched elsewhere. It leaked somewhere else. I patched there, too.
Pretty soon the pond looked like a civilian inner tube during World War II. The pond still leaked.
My son didn’t come by to tell me so, as I just quietly let the pond go back to groundwater. It was pitiful to see all my book learning popping at the seams.
A year later, I was on a ferry going from Seattle to Victoria, B.C., for a vacation. I shared my pond story with another gentleman farmer as the ferry plied the straits. Sitting across from me was a lady, knitting. She finally popped into the conversation with a decided Australian accent.
“Got to use sand,” she said.
“Sand?”
“Of course. Every outback rancher knows you put down sand, then the plastic and then put another layer of sand on the plastic to keep it from splitting,” she said between purls.
“Did you learn that from a book?” I inquired.
“Good Lord, no. Common sense tells you that,” she replied and went back to her knitting.
