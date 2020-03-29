EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in March 1989. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Never in my short life have I done anything the easy way.
You might say I tote around a black cloud over my left shoulder.
I was born on the eve of the Great Depression on the day one of my older brothers had finally talked the girl of his dreams into a date. My stern father informed him it was his duty to stay home that day and help with the younger siblings. Since I was number 10 in the pecking order, he had a lot of noses to wipe.
I don’t think he ever truly forgave me for selecting that particular day to be born. At least he never failed to mention that I changed his whole life by denying his only chance at dating this girl.
My mother’s life was changed too. She was left blind by the birth and didn’t regain her sight for years.
My father must have had second thoughts too. A few years after I was born the tidal wave of the Great Depression drowned his business in a sea of debt. We moved from rich hill to a rented house.
I started to school in that town amid a formal environment in which students were required to dress in white shirts, knickers, high socks and black shoes. All that was to change when my father saw his financial recovery on the Gulf shores of Florida and we moved. I enrolled in a new school in which the students came barefooted and dressed in short pants. It took a few fistfights to get beyond that cultural shock and to convince my father his sons had to look like the rest of the crackers.
My teen years were filled with deprivation. I had to work every day after school and all summer long. Minimum wage was whatever the boss decided to pay.
I wanted to shake the sand from my shoes and see the world. One day my best friend, Billy Gorman, and I went to the Post Office to join the Navy. The recruiter took a hard look at the pair of us and told us to come back when we grew up.
Rejected and dejected, we started slump-shouldered to return to adolescence, but the door was blocked by a solid mass in dress blues.
“What’s wrong with my uniform?” he asked.
A short time later I grew into one of the “few good men” by surviving 12 weeks at Parris Island, South Carolina. More than once I recalled my father’s favorite proverb: “There comes a time in everyone’s life when they are too old to cry and too young to cuss.” But then I came to rely on my mother’s favorite Bible verse: “This too will pass.”
It did.
I got out of the Marines honorably and faced a new choice. My Uncle Carl and Aunt Pearl said they would bankroll me if I would go to law school. I had a dream and it was journalism, not law.
When I informed Uncle Carl of my choice, his comment was:
“Newspaper people are a bunch of drunks.”
Now you know that it must have been my Uncle Carl who coined that quaint saying: “Sober as a judge.”
I somehow got through journalism school and a whole career without ever once being drunk.
But that isn’t to say, without a few black clouds.
When I got out of the Marines I had to remain in the reserves. My time as a reservist was up in October 1950. The North Koreans came south in July 1950 and President Truman extended my enlistment involuntarily. Just a minor detour.
I continued my newspaper career and retired as managing editor and assistant to the publisher of a daily newspaper in California. I moved to Roseburg, Oregon.
In 1979 the black cloud seemed to engulf me. Earlier, while remodeling my house, I had scraped a mole on my back. It bled. I stopped the bleeding. I scraped it a second time. It bled. I could not stop the bleeding.
The doctor excised the mole, biopsied it and found a level three malignant melanoma. Surgery excised it. Surgery grafted skin over the excised hole.
Then came hospitalization for kidney stones. Then a heart attack. And finally a diagnosis that the melanoma had invaded the lymph nodes.
My newspaper health insurance had run out. I was a bad risk. I even got turned down on a burial policy.
I checked in to the Veterans Hospital. More surgery to excise the lymph system on my right side.
It was miraculous. I had beaten the 1 in 25 odds.
I returned to living like I was in my 20s. I fell off the roof of my house and broke both ankles. They healed miraculously. I dropped an I-beam on my left foot and broke it. Piece of cake. Dr. Stanley Young, the man who put Humpty Dumpty back together again, said I heal like a teenager. He did say I was a bit accident prone and suggested I stay off the roof and quit the do-it-yourself business. Of course he doesn’t know about that black cloud.
I had almost forgotten about it too, until the end of January. I started having chest pains and found myself in ICU at the VA Medical Center, Roseburg. The VA sent me to Portland (three and a half hour drive, right? Not in a snowstorm.) Six hours later I’m in ICU Portland.
The next day an angiogram, followed immediately by an angioplasty — the coat hanger with a balloon on the tip — and one little old blocked artery is restored to same condition as when I entered the Marines back in WWII.
Every black cloud has a silver lining. Except, as Shakespeare said, “the cure is worse than the malady.”
I was sent home with a pocket full of pills to which I have had the classic side effects — dizziness, vertigo, hallucinations, nightmares and cold sweats. Headaches and on and on.
Discussing these reactions with my doctor in Portland, he tells me that some of the reactions I am having happen only to 1 in 50.
“You found him, Doc.”
He began to ask serious questions and I recalled the warning a Portland VA nurse gave me: “Remember, you don’t want to become an interesting case.”
I also recalled I had always been the Duncan’s pet guinea pig.
“There is one side effect you haven’t mentioned,” the doctor said. “How is your libido?”
Heavens to Freud, get me off this stuff. I’ll take my chances with Vitamin C.
