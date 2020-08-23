EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in May 1987. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Someone asked me the other day if I would like to be young again. My answer is no.
Of course everyone would like a chance to live again those wasted years. To be able to correct past mistakes. To follow a different path out of harm’s way. But this folly is all based on having lived the mistakes, traveled the dangerous path — a vision that would be denied us if we lived it over.
In truth, you’d waste the same amount of time and make the same mistakes and follow the same rocky and thorny path. To be young today holds no attraction for me. I have the utmost sympathy for young people — those in their 20s and 30s, the young marrieds and especially, the teenagers. I would not like to face life again as a young married, struggling with easy credit, high prices, uncertain employment and a mushroom cloud for a future.
Recently I bought a new car, a tinny shell, for which I paid double the price that I purchased my first home for in 1952. The interest rate on that home was 4 1/4%. That too was more than doubled for the car purchase.
Two months ago my daughter had a baby at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. She stayed in the hospital less than 24 hours. The bill was $250. When she was born in 1951, my wife stayed in the Huntington Park, Calif., Memorial Hospital for five days. The bill was $150.
A few months ago, working with the Red Cross, I provided transportation for a young couple to travel to Eugene to visit their infant, born premature and confined to the preemie center. During the conversation, the young mother tearfully told me the hospital bill already exceeds $300,000. The baby is not yet 3 months old.
In the 1950s, I had two children. I worked as a reporter for $55 a week. My wife and I were buying a home, had a savings account and my wife was able to stay home to care for the children.
The grocery bill alone would exceed that amount today. Few couples if any can survive on a single salary, even though salaries are being paid in the hundreds of dollars.
Be young today? No, thank you.
I would choose to have lived in the Depression. I would choose to have lived in World War II. I am not foolish enough to believe these were not hard times. They were. We faced severe hardships. We faced unconquered diseases such as polio, small pox, diphtheria and whooping cough. Even a barefoot boy who punctured his foot with a rusty nail was under a death threat.
But these were simpler times. Everyone seemed in harmony. Right was right. Wrong was wrong. Sin was sin. There were no shades of gray.
Be a teenager today? No, thank you.
I would not want the pressures of their daily lives — the snare of drugs, the lure of alcohol, the demands of a material society, the betrayal of adult leadership. I would not want to be subjected in my immature years to the sex, violence and immorality of television and movies. I would not want to see heroes be benched for cocaine use or flaunt the sacrament of marriage by jumping from bed to bed.
There was a time when there seemed to be a concerted effort to guide young people into adulthood. Each step of growth had full support of the whole adult community. Today, parents say one thing, the church says another, teachers a third and government leadership is all over the map. There is no doubt in my mind that young people are smarter today than we were at the same age. There has been a mental revolution, much of it misdirected.
When I was a young boy, a friend of mine named Billy Hart and I took a shortcut one Sunday afternoon through an alleyway behind the business district. All the Saturday night trash was sitting out waiting for the Monday trash collection. Billy and I thought it great sport if we scattered this trash up and down the alley. We emptied cardboard boxes and raised havoc for a few minutes.
Suddenly at the north entrance to the alley appeared a police car. Then at the south entrance to the alley there appeared a police car. In a pincer movement the police moved in. The two officers sat on the fenders of the police vehicles while Billy and I picked up every scrap of paper, every cigarette butt, every piece of cardboard until the alley was spotless.
Once this was done, the officers told us if we got caught doing this again, they’d march us right to the long arm of the law — our fathers.
Frankly, I’ll take the nightstick justice of my day. No police record. No court record.
By contrast, my two young sons were tossing out litter from a car window and were nailed by Roseburg police.
They were taken to the police station, cited into juvenile court and only one officer, Ron Beach, even suggested it might be correct if they went back and cleaned up the litter. They did, filling six bags full, which was obviously more than they tossed out.
They still had to appear in juvenile court. I had to be there too. The hearing officer read off the complaint, talked about conduct in some vague terms, asked the youngsters what they thought the punishment should be and explained they now had a juvenile record, but if they kept their noses clean they could petition the court to expunge the record when they reached 18.
Only my son who hopes to be a lawyer spoke up to explain they had cleaned up the mess and had the evidence for the court to inspect. The hearing officer declined.
The next “lawyer” to speak was me, who suggested the court assign some additional punishment, such as community service. The hearing officer said that was quite beyond the jurisdiction of the court but if the parent wanted to, he could administer punishment.
I did.
Frankly, I’ll take the nightstick justice of my day. No police record. No court record. However, Billy Hart and I gave that alley a wide berth from that day forward.
