EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in July 1993. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
The February issue of Sunset Magazine had a two-page spread on making a garden wall from broken concrete.
The lead of the story said:
“Creating an elegant and enduring retaining wall out of concrete rubble is a satisfying recycling project that turns would-be trash into landscape art.”
I can agree with that statement, except I object to writer Lynn Ocone’s description of broken concrete as “trash.”
Would Ocone call a mountain of granite “trash,” simply because it wasn’t as yet fashioned by an artisan into a statue? I have been passionate about broken concrete since the time I bought a house on a hillside in Fullerton, Calif., that almost got swept away in the first rainstorm.
Herman Hiltscher, the Fullerton city engineer in the 1950s, on inspecting the erosion caused by the rainstorm around my property, suggested protecting it against future erosion by using a dry retaining wall built of broken concrete.
The object of the dry wall, according to Hiltscher, was to allow seepage while holding back the earth. To give added strength to the wall, he instructed me to offset the pieces as I stacked them one on one and to slope the wall inward.
When I had finished carefully stacking each piece of broken concrete in its special place, I planted that famous California purple-flowered ice plant to drape over the walls.
The neighbors, who thought I had gone bonkers when the trucks started depositing tons of old sidewalks in my backyard, soon came to admire my handiwork.
One neighbor, Carl Swenson, a Los Angeles Times editor, had a similar erosion problem on his hillside lot. When he learned about my deal on free broken concrete delivered to my house, he became even more interested and asked if I could have a load delivered to his house. That was no problem since urban renewal in Southern California is a continuing cycle of endless broken concrete.
When the first truck arrived at Swenson’s house he was at work in Los Angeles. The truck driver asked his wife, Cecile, where she wanted the load dumped. She pointed to the vacant lot next door. After the load was dumped, the driver asked if she wanted additional loads of broken concrete.
“Sure,” she said and promptly left on a shopping trip.
When Swenson returned home that night, a broken concrete mountain loomed before him — on the vacant lot next door. Swenson began moving the mountain stone by stone but before he finished the owner of the lot showed up demanding to know who had trashed his lot.
Swenson couldn’t clear the lot as quickly as the owner wanted it done, so he bought the lot.
He finally got the mountain cleared and his retaining walls built, along with walks, planters, patios and anything else he could build to use up the supply of broken concrete.
Strangely, he ended up in the hospital for a hernia operation.
All this was 40 years ago and now Sunset gets around to calling it an art form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.