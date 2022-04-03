I knew it. I knew it.
The devil has been up to no good in my garden.
I couldn’t imagine after working so hard in the spring pulling up weeds why they kept reappearing. Then a couple of Sundays ago the wise old sage, Father Larry Caulkins, the chaplain at the VA Medical Center in Roseburg, gave me the answer.
The devil, he said.
Now he wasn’t speaking directly to me, nor did he have my garden in mind specifically. He was just delivering a sermon at the VA chapel where I volunteer on Sundays.
During that sermon he confessed he was a complete failure at gardening because he couldn’t tell the difference between a weed and a flower. Then he mentioned the devil.
His reference was to the gospel according to Matthew 13:24, where Jesus compares the kingdom of heaven to someone who sowed good seed in his field, and while everybody was asleep, an enemy came and sowed weeds.
That someone was the devil, Father Larry said.
Jesus said when the farmer discovered the devil’s dastardly deed he told his farmhands to let the weeds grow until harvest time, then separate the weeds, bind them in bundles and burn them.
That sounded like a pretty good idea to me. But the devil’s got me there, too. His weeds are growing faster than my tomatoes, peppers and beans — they are even beginning to overpower the zucchini.
The devil probably doesn’t like this, but most any day he’ll find me on my knees pulling his weeds.
I’m going to tell you, it’s a helluva job.
While I’ll admit I’m a bit more informed about weeds than I am the gospel according to Matthew, I know the configuration of weeds well enough to know what I’m uprooting.
At least I thought I did until Bette Dickover from Tenmile dropped by to bring me some Georgia collard starts for my fall garden.
Bette was out inspecting my garden and noticed a flowering plant in among the basil and the oregano. Bette recognized it right off as the work of the devil.
“That’s Tipton Weed,” she said. “You better get rid of that. It has millions of seeds and will spread throughout your garden.”
That beautiful plant? A weed, you say?
I telephoned my neighbor, Bill Tipton, to see what the devil he’d been up to, but he wasn’t home.
I also knew that Josefa Tipton lives down the road a piece and she’s a Master Gardener and might know something about Tipton Weed. Josefa knew right off all about Tipton Weed but denied it was named after her.
“It’s not a nasty weed,” she emphasized. “It is good for bronchial problems. You dry those yellow flowers and brew them in a tea and it’ll work wonders on chest problems.”
I consulted a plant book and found my weed is more commonly known as St. John’s wort. The book recommended, as Josefa did, a tea made from its dried leaves for chest congestion. But it didn’t stop there. The herb is a cure-all for bedwetting, insomnia, melancholy, uterine cramping, stomach ache, colic, anemia, headache and an oil extract made from the flowers and leaves is good for burns, wounds, sores, bruises and skin problems.
Now anything that will do all that couldn’t be a weed. The devil would never sow such a wonderful healing herb. And, after all, it’s named for a saint.
Or is there a Saint John’s wort?
I’ll have to ask Father Larry.
He ought to know the difference between a saint and a weed.
