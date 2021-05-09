EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in February 1991. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
My farm in Roseburg has a two-story barn, a loafing shed, an old 1948 Case tractor, prolific blackberries and a dog named Lady.
What would a farm be without a dog named Lady?
I’d like to find out.
Lady is not this farm journalist’s idea of man’s best friend. In fact, she’s not even my dog. You’d think she was the way she comes running to my side whining and begging for attention.
Lady’s love for me is in the contents of a can. That dog knows I’m the only one dumb enough to feed her.
That’s been my luck with dogs. They have always been the other man’s best friend, not mine.
When my children were young, I was sure a dog had to be part of the family. I paid dearly for a collie. We lived in the city just a few doors down the street from a school. Lassie (what else does one name a collie?) would race to the picket fence to watch the children going to and from school. The children would lean over the fence and pet her.
As Lassie got bigger, the fence got smaller and one day it was small enough for Lassie to bound over and pay her allegiance to another family — the one that didn’t pay for a purebred collie, nor for all the vet fees connected with owning a purebred collie.
For months I endured those cold stares aimed at a dad who didn’t build a higher fence.
But it was a good excuse for not replacing Lassie. No dogs, I declared, until we can have an 8-foot fence surrounding the property, knowing through my journalistic pursuits that the city had an ordinance restricting fences to a height of no greater than 6 feet.
This ploy worked until we moved to the country where the “back 40” (1/4 acre) was fully fenced. That April, my oldest daughter gave me a tiny black ball of fur for my birthday.
That tiny ball of fur stretched into the first Lady — a Labrador retriever. Admittedly she was a good friend — not to me, mind you, but to the children. She tolerated me, particularly at feeding time.
We moved away from the country to a postage stamp lot in Woodland, California. Then Lady became ill. The veterinarian suspected cancer and suggested I ease her pain. I wanted a second opinion and took her to the U.C. Davis Veterinary Hospital. The diagnosis was the same. The most humane choice, I was told, was to put her to sleep.
I walked away haunted by a pair of sad eyes looking up at me as if to say:
“How could you do this to me?”
That’s it, I said. No more dogs.
Each night my youngest son, Jeffrey, would say his prayers, ending with a special request:
“…a house in the country with a big tree so we can have a tree house and a fence for a dog.”
We moved to Roseburg and Jeff got his house in the country with a big tree and he got his dog — a little ball of black fur he named Lady.
Jeff grew up and moved away. Lady didn’t do either.
I have suspected at times Lady is really a reincarnated rat that has the voice of a Chihuahua.
If these were my only shaggy dog tales, the story would end here. My youngest daughter married and like-father-like-daughter had to have a dog to complete the family circle. She got Doobie — a big dog of unknown parentage that had a distinctive, marbled left eye. When I visited her, the dog took an immediate dislike to me.
That was fine with me, because I didn’t like him either.
I never felt the need to get on a friendly basis with Doobie until my daughter announced that her husband had a new job in Salem, Oregon, and the place they’d rented wouldn’t allow pets. She asked if Doobie could stay on the farm in Roseburg until they could find a place that would allow hound dogs?
Parenting is one long martyrdom.
Doobie still didn’t like me. He growled even when I fed him. He wouldn’t stay home.
A neighbor called me one evening and said if I didn’t keep that dog penned up he’d turn his pit bulls loose on him. He didn’t quite understand my reply:
“When?”
Another neighbor who owned a kennel and was raising border collies threatened a paternity suit after Doobie was found inside the kennel with several admiring female border collies mooning around him.
I chained Doobie to an old tire and notified my daughter, by registered mail, she had one week to fetch him. She thought I was a horrible example of a parent because the landlord still wouldn’t allow pets.
I put an ad in the newspaper, posted notices on bulletin boards all over town describing a sweet, marble-eyed dog that needed a good home. A sheep rancher from Canyonville called me and asked if I thought Doobie could be trained as a sheepdog.
Absolutely, I assured him. Doobie loves sheep.
The sheep rancher came out to my place, disconnected the chain from around Doobie’s neck, stroked his head and it was love at first sight. Doobie jumped into the back of his truck and the rancher drove away.
Sometime later, I was at the Farm Bureau store picking up a sack of chicken scratch. When I came out with my sack, I spied a marbled-eyed sheepdog standing in the back of a pickup truck.
He looked at me and growled.
I got into my truck and drove off in a hurry.
