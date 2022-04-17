EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in January 1996. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
Recently joketellers and cartoonists have linked bankers and farmers for the butt of their stories. Bankers and farmers are both dead-serious people, especially when it comes to money. Farmers need it. Bankers have it.
Therein ends the association.
I have a business account with one bank that charges a fee if my account falls below a certain minimum. A few months ago I reconciled the account and found I had been charged the fee because the amount was below the minimum.
My reconciliation, however, showed that the amount fell below the minimum balance only after the bank had taken out the fee. The bank said it was a computer error.
I banked with this same bank when I was in California and swore I’d never do business with them again. The bank bought out the Oregon bank I use and that’s why you should never swear.
If the bank ever woke up to the fact that I am the same Duncan that scammed it for $1.20 back in the 1960s, it would probably debit my account for the $1.20, plus interest for 30 years.
It started with one of those illogical banking theories that my money was really their money. I had deposited a check I had earned from freelance writing. Soon, my checks started to bounce. I discovered that the freelance check I had deposited had become tangled in a clearinghouse canceling machine and ripped to shreds. It was traced back to my account and the bank debited me for the amount of the shredded check.
I somehow could not get the bank manager’s logic that even though I had presented him with a perfectly good check, it was my fault the check was in tatters when it was returned to his bank.
After I called the president of the bank in San Francisco, the local manager agreed to have me sign an affidavit that I had presented a whole check for that amount. My account was restored, except when I got my monthly statement, I was nicked for $1.20 — 20 cents for a Special Delivery stamp to mail the tattered check and my affidavit back East and $1 for the affidavit.
There was a story going around about a sheep rancher who went to the bank for a loan to buy feed. The banker required that the rancher use his sheep as collateral. The bank took a mortgage on the rancher’s sheep. The rancher sold his flock for a handsome profit (I told you it was a joke) and went to the bank to cash his check and pay off his loan. As he was leaving the bank, the banker said:
“You’d better leave that cash here with us.”
“How many sheep do you have for collateral?” the rancher asked.
Shortly after I heard this banker bashing, The Wizard of Id cartoon showed up with the scene in which a farmer is saying to the banker:
“I need a loan to put in an alfalfa crop.”
“Do you have any collateral?” asked the banker.
“A notice from a publishing company that I’m a sweepstakes winner!”
“I’m afraid that the only Alfalfa you’re going to see is on ‘Our Gang,’” the banker replied.
Back to reality. I am a board member of a local bank (not the aforementioned California branch) and we were asked to review a printed brochure listing the new bank fees. My reporter’s eye fell to the item that charged “$10 for an execution.”
I’m still trying to explain the humor to the banker.
