I just read that novelist Peter May wrote a book back in 2005 about a global pandemic, and it was rejected for being too unrealistic. Fast forward 15 years, and that book, “Lockdown,” is being published in August.
I will make sure the library has a copy as soon as it is available, but that doesn’t mean I will read it. No, my book and TV selections are more of the escapist and historical variety these days. Fortunately, I have been whisked away by several great reads.
Narrative nonfiction heavyweight Erik Larson is back with another World War II tale, this time focusing on Winston Churchill’s first year as British Prime Minister. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” is trademark Larson: a compulsive read with a large cast of characters, domestic drama and political intrigue.
Larson is a master at weaving storylines and illuminating characters through their journals and letters, and this time I was especially taken with Churchill’s daughter Mary, a young woman who wants to experience life at the same time her parents want to shield her from it. I may never love a Larson book more than “In the Garden of Beasts: Love, Terror, and an American Family in Hitler’s Berlin,” but “The Splendid and the Vile” is a worthy addition to his oeuvre.
Sticking with nonfiction, I just finished the masterful “Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland,” named a top book of 2019 by pretty much every outlet that makes those lists.
Author Patrick Radden Keefe, a staff writer at The New Yorker, shapes a narrative around the disappearance of Jean McConville, who was dragged out of her Belfast home while her children watched in December 1972. The book chronicles the rise and evolution of the Irish Republican Army and uses the oral histories of a couple of its biggest operatives to shed light on The Troubles and McConville’s fate.
The best novel I read recently was “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore, which tells the story of a horrific act of violence and its aftermath from the point of view of several women in Odessa, Texas, in 1976. Fourteen-year-old Gloria suffers terribly once, and then again and again. Mary Rose saves Gloria and also pays a high price. Corinne, Ginny, Suzanne … their chapters provide context to this time and place. “Valentine” is gritty – don’t expect a happy ending – and with themes of race, class and gender, it would make a good pick for book clubs.
Finally, reading “Darling Rose Gold” by Stephanie Wrobel was similar to my experience with “Gone Girl” by Gillian Flynn. “Darling Rose Gold” is a mother-daughter tragedy shaped by Munchausen by Proxy rather than a story of a husband and wife destroying each other, but the dual narratives and sick twists in both were riveting.
All of these books and a whole lot more are available in print and/or electronically at Roseburg Public Library. Go to www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org to get started. Happy reading!
