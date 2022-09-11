EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in October 1985. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
I was tempted to enter this story in The News-Review’s Hunting edition, but having tried to get Little League news past Craig Reed, I knew this epistle would draw a Maggie’s Drawers.
One thing we writers cannot stand is rejection.
I know the editor of The Senior Times personally and he is a much more discerning person and believes the pen is mightier than a .30-caliber rifle.
This is the story of my one and only deer hunt. It begins in the 1940s in the Marine Corps. Somehow I managed to earn a sharpshooter and an expert rating with an M-1 rifle.
The rating led, in a roundabout way, to my hunting expedition. In the Marine Corps wisdom, I was selected to compete for the Marine Corps in the National Rifle Matches at Camp Perry, Ohio.
It is obvious the Marines didn’t dig too deeply into my marksmanship record — particularly with a .45-caliber pistol. The reason I fired so expertly with a rifle followed an experience with a .45-caliber pistol in which I fired so badly all my shots struck the metal rod holding up the silhouette target. The .45 slugs bent the rod.
The range master was so angry he sent me to the target with a ball-peen hammer to pound it straight. That in itself wasn’t so bad, but he allowed the others on the range to continue firing while I straightened up the damaged target.
I fired the rifle so expertly simply because I didn’t relish the idea of repairing any more targets under fire. Later in my military career, however, my expertise with a .45 saved the life of a prisoner who tried to escape while I was on guard duty and armed only with a .45.
I was stationed in Key West, Florida, and the prisoner was trying to get over the fence. I yelled the customary three halts, then leveled my .45-caliber pistol at his head and squeezed off a round. The prisoner did a somersault and crumpled to the ground.
When the smoke cleared, I discovered to my surprise the bullet had struck him in the heel of his shoe. I certainly wasn’t going to admit aiming at his head, so my report said I fired low to knock him down.
Under the circumstances, it was such an expert piece of marksmanship that the Miami Herald wrote a story about the Marine who could shoot off the heel of the shoe of an escaping prisoner.
The Marines didn’t look into that story too thoroughly either.
It was years after my Marine Corps days when a co-worker scanning a record book found my name listed as having competed in the National Rifle Matches. He was a hunter and had a wall full of armor. Despite my protest that I didn’t own a weapon and had never hunted in my life, he insisted I accompany him on a deer hunt.
He furnished not only the weapon, but also the latest in hunting togs, from boots that pinched to a Sherlock Holmes hat that was too large.
Because I had pleaded I was a rank amateur at hunting, I was stationed out of range, so to speak, and told to wait there while the more experienced in the group flushed the deer. Alone with my thoughts, I heard movement in the brush.
Suddenly in a clearing just in front of me there was a buck, two does and two fawns. I raised the rifle and looked dead center into the face of the buck.
He was beautiful. I had never been that close to a deer. I could see the moisture on his nostrils. I lowered the rifle and watched as he and those he protected grazed in the clearing. I saw him lift his head and turn it from side to side as if intently listening. Then I picked up the sound. It was my hunting companions moving in my direction.
I raised the rifle and fired — high enough to endanger a bird, but not to kill a deer.
Thus ended my hunting career. My friend always believed I was just a lousy shot, and he was right.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m not anti-hunting. In fact, I’d like to have a few hunters protecting my garden from those white-tail devils that come on nightly raids and leave the garden in ruins.
I just didn’t want some newspaper bannering: “Ex-Marine shoots hoof off deer.”
