Five Roseburg residents will welcome guests into their gardens Saturday when the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley Spring Garden Tour returns.
The self-guided tour will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., covering about 7 miles in the west Roseburg area. All levels of gardening are on display, from professional and award-winning to passionate green thumbs.
"We like to keep them close to each other," said Garden Tour chair Nancy Farris. "They are all very, very different from each other."
Garden A is owned by Allison and Neider Bell. According to the program guide, the 3 acre lot was little more than a country field when the couple purchased it. Now, a half acre has been transformed into a garden Allison calls "eclectic." Among the ornamental grasses, patrons will find hydrangeas, clematis, and 60 varieties of hostas, as well as an array of deciduous trees and perennials — including 75 varieties of rotlaub, a clump-forming perennial that is native to Japan and Korea.
Garden B stretches along the Umpqua River. When the property was purchased by Dena and Lauren Young it was a walnut orchard. Now, it has been transformed into a colorful landscape mixing shade plants such as coleus and ferns with annuals like impatiens.
Garden C will combine the expertise of a Master Gardener with award winning orchids and African violets. Owned by Lupe Preciado and Vicki McAlister, it combines orderly planting beds with well-placed rhododendrons, Japanese maples and a vegetable and fruit garden.
A colorful collection of succulents are the first plants you will see at Garden D. Owned by Glenda and Bernard Senger, this hilltop garden mixes plants that vary in color, height, depth and texture. Rows of miniature boxwood is paired with colorful potted flowers and more succulents can be found in a low retaining wall on the backside of the garden.
The final garden is owned by Diane and David Morgan. Beds of astilbe, a variety of hostas and other perennials contrast against the view of the South Umpqua River. The Morgans have added brightly painted seating and garden art for a touch of whimsy and a place to relax beneath shade trees. This house also boasts a vegetable garden.
"We are always looking for new gardens. Big or small, on the river, not on the river," Farris said. "We look for accessibility — that's huge — creativity, uniqueness and signs of a green thumb."
Farris and the committee have have partnered with locally owned businesses that are within the tour radius. Cooper Ridge Vineyards tasting room, the River Forks Market, My Coffee and Bluebird will have food and drink available for purchase and public bathrooms — restrooms are not available at the gardens. Umpqua Sweets and Treats will offer sweet snacks and coffee at Garden D.
"We want to make this a community event and getting these small, private businesses on the map makes it more of a community event," Farris said. "I love going to these small businesses and asking them to be part of the tour."
Tickets are $15 per person; children 12 and under who are accompanied by an adult are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at While Away Books, 932 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg; My Coffee, 1700 NW Garden Valley Blvd., Roseburg; Umpqua Sweets and Treats, 1016 SE Oak, Roseburg; Atom Espresso and Coffee Bar, 20168 N. Umpqua Highway, Glide and Central Feed and Supply, 231 E. Central Ave., Sutherlin.
Tickets come in the form of a program guide with more information on the gardens, a map and directions.
Find out more at lwvuv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.