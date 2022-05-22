It was four years ago when we first started planning a two-week cruise in Europe from Budapest, Hungary to Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and with all that was going on in the world, we began to wonder if it was ever going to happen.
My wife (Jane Green of Travel Leaders/Fly Away Travel) originally put together the cruise in 2019, to travel in April of 2020. But then COVID-19 hit and the cruise was canceled and rebooked for April 2021, assuming the pandemic would be pretty much over by then. But it was not, of course, so the cruise was canceled again and rebooked for April of this year and it looked like, even with some COVID-19 restrictions still in place, the cruise would finally go forward.
Then, the Russian invasion of Ukraine added a different dimension of uncertainty to the situation, since two of the countries the cruise goes through, have borders with Ukraine — Hungary and Slovakia both border Ukraine on the west.
But despite all of that, we and 40 other people who live or did live in Douglas County boarded the Viking Baldor ship on April 24 to begin the tour through Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, Germany and The Netherlands along some of the most well-known rivers in Europe including the Danube, Main and Rhine.
There were signs around the countries that we went through asking for a stop to the war and even some refugees coming through the countries, but there didn’t appear to be much change in their everyday lives.
The Viking ship is 443 feet long and 38 feet wide, with a passenger capacity of 190. There were 145 on our cruise, and only fully vaccinated passengers were allowed to travel, and passengers had to test negative for COVID-19 before getting on their flight to Budapest and then had to take a test every morning of the cruise. Fortunately, no one, including the crew members, tested positive on the trip.
Then everyone had to have one more negative test to get back into the U.S. on the flight home.
Picking out highlights is a tough task because every city we visited featured a history lesson in itself dating back centuries. Each city had its own stories to tell about how the many wars in Europe had affected their buildings and their people, how they had recovered and what they had done to restore many of their historical buildings that had been damaged or destroyed in those conflicts.
In Budapest, we stayed two nights in the Budapest Hilton before the cruise started. The hotel is a beautiful structure built into the remains of a 13th-century monastery that had been badly damaged in World War II. The hotel, perched high on the hill above the Danube River, gave us a view of the iconic Parliament Building across the river, which was a stunning sight to behold.
The hotel is in the heart of the Buda Castle District, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, with the Mathias Church standing beside the hotel. The church was built around 1000 A.D. and stands tall overlooking the city. Adjacent to the church is the massive wall and the Fishermen’s Bastion overlooking the Danube River.
The history of Budapest included three districts — Buda, Lower Buda and Pest — which eventually formed one city in 1873 and that’s how Budapest came about. It now has a population of just under 2 million.
We saw some of the most beautiful cities and landscapes you could ever imagine and learned some of the histories behind the old castles, churches and bridges and sadly about the many wars that the people have suffered through, which had destroyed entire cities in some cases.
Even though many of the castles suffered major damage from bombing in the wars, each time they’ve been rebuilt as close to the original as possible — some dating back over a thousand years.
The ship passed through dozens of locks on the two-week trip, in a very intricate canal system that connects the rivers that flow south, to the rivers that flow north and makes it possible to sail all the way from the Black Sea to the North Sea.
As we left Hungary, we sailed along the border between Hungary and Slovakia, a small country that used to be a part of what was known as Czechoslovakia. We made a quick stop at the Slovakian capital of Bratislava, before heading on to Vienna, the capital of Austria.
Vienna is another stunningly picturesque city of about 2 million, known as the “City of Waltzes” and recognized as Europe’s center of classical music.
We were able to see a Mozart & Strauss Concert in the famous Wiener Konzert Haus in Vienna, but some passengers from the ship took a behind-the-scenes tour of the world-famous Vienna Boys Choir and others got the rare opportunity to go behind the scenes of the also world-famous Lipizzaner Stallions.
The ship headed out of Vienna through the Wachau Valley on the way to Melk, our last stop in Austria. It’s an important grape-growing area that seemed to have endless miles of vineyards on the steep hillsides of the river valley. You see castle after castle, built high above the Danube and with wonderful views from the ship which made for great photos.
Long before we sailed into the middle of Melk, we came into view of the 900-year-old Benedictine Abbey, a massive structure — possibly the most famous in Austria — built on an outcrop above the Danube. It was originally a royal palace but was presented to the Benedictine monks in the 11th century. The abbey has steep slopes on three sides, walls as much as 20 feet thick and only one way into the structure.
When you see the locations of the fortresses, you get an idea of why they were located where they are. The defenders had good views of the river in both directions and could spot invaders from a long-distance plus their cannons could be positioned in strategic locations to reach enemy ships below. With the tough access to the structures, it made them much easier to defend.
We crossed into southern Germany and the city of Passau, known as the City of Three Rivers — the Ilz, the Inn and the Danube. It’s one of Bavaria’s oldest cities and was founded more than 2,000 years ago.
We participated in a walking tour of the Old Town area of Passau and visited St. Stephen’s Cathedral, which claims the largest cathedral organ in the world with 17,974 organ pipes. The cathedral was rebuilt after a fire in 1668. There were several other churches built that had occupied that same site back to the year 730.
It was on to several more historic towns with castles and churches. We went to Regensberg, Nuremberg, Bamberg, Wurzburg, Wertheim and Koblenz — all German cities claimed they made the best beer in Germany.
In the city of Cologne, residents not only claim they make the best beer but also that women’s cologne was invented there.
When you dock along the Rhine River, the spires of the Cologne Cathedral greet you. It’s a 14th-century cathedral and a UNESCO World Heritage Site that was spared from the Allied bombs in World War II. It reaches a height of 516 feet to the tip of the spires and it took nearly seven centuries to complete.
The Hohenzollernbrücke Bridge over the Rhine next to the cathedral has become a favorite of lovers around the world who engrave their names and a romantic message on their “love padlocks” and then lock it to the bridge and throw away the key, proclaiming their never-ending love.
It’s now estimated that there are 40,000 locks attached to the bridge and the weight is becoming a concern for potential structural damage.
We finished the trip in The Netherlands with a stop at Kinderdijk and a visit to the 19 iconic windmills that have been controlling water levels in that country for over 1,000 years. It’s another UNESCO World Heritage Site, and a fun way to end an entertaining two-week cruise that sailed three of the great rivers of Europe.
There were so many majestic castles, fortresses and stunning churches, and the many quaint villages along the rivers, that it would seem like it should get repetitive after a time. But it was quite the opposite. Each had its own remarkable story and history of survival or resurrection after the European wars.
There was so much more to see, but we crammed a lot in the two weeks and were able to peek into what life was like hundreds and even thousands of years ago and what it’s like today in some of the countries of Europe that most Americans don’t know a lot about.
And it was just nice to see people are traveling again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.