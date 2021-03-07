As we gaze at the planet Mars, a tiny red dot in the night sky more than 141 million miles away, earthlings have sent three new robots to explore Martian mysteries.
Forty-nine space missions have been launched to explore Mars. Many have failed. Successful missions have come in four categories: flybys, orbiters, landers and rovers.
First, came the passing spacecraft snapping a few pictures starting with NASA’s Mariner 4 in 1965. More flyby photos with Mariner 6 and 7. The first orbiters came in 1971 with two craft sent from the former Soviet Union. Mars 2 and Mars 3 both successfully reached orbit. Mars 3 was the first to attempt to land on Mars. The Mars 3 lander successfully parachuted to the surface but only survived for about two minutes. NASA followed with Mariner 9 placed in orbit a few months later.
The first completely successful landers reached the surface of Mars in 1976. NASA’s Viking 1 and Viking 2 took the first photos from the surface. These innovative crafts gave us a first glimpse of Martian weather and sought to test soil samples for signs of life. The results were inconclusive. However, many interesting rocks and distant features were seen but could not be studied with these stationary landers.
More orbiters and the first rover landed in 1997. NASA’s Pathfinder mission was a leap forward in Mars exploration. The lander carried a tiny rover called Sojourner. The rover weighed 23 pounds and traveled less than 40 feet from the lander, but it demonstrated the value of getting a rover on Mars.
The U.S. has now placed five rovers on Mars. No other country has successfully placed any rovers on Mars. However, NASA’s rover fleet may be joined by a new rover from China in May.
Each new rover NASA has sent to Mars has used new technology from the previous missions. Two modest rovers landed in 2004 to explore distant regions of Mars for 90 days or so. The first to land was called Spirt and a few months later Opportunity reached the surface. Spirit and Opportunity were identical with solar panels for power and instruments to search for signs of water on Mars.
These robot geologists weighed about 384 pounds and were about the size of a small golf cart. Spirit survived the severe conditions of Mars for six years and travelled 4.8 miles total. Opportunity worked until 2018 and travelled about 28 miles, sending home a treasure trove of photos and data.
In 2012, a next generation NASA rover landed on Mars. It is called Curiosity and weighed more than four times as much as Spirit and Opportunity. This still active complex robot geologist has driven more than 15 miles in 8 ½ years of operation. Curiosity pioneered a new landing system designed to get larger weight vehicles safely on Mars.
This rover has explored Gale Crater and Mount Sharp, looking at rocks and soil to see if conditions on Mars billions of years ago could support primitive life.
Now, Curiosity’s big brother, called Perseverance, or “Percy” for short, has landed in a spot called Jezero Crater. This site required new technologies to land safely. Jezero Crater, a 28-mile-wide hole, shows signs of an ancient river called Nereta with an intriguing river delta beckoning Percy to explore.
NASA’s Perseverance Rover weighs more than a ton and is the size of a small car. The spacecraft stands about 7 feet tall, is more than 9 feet long and 9 feet across with a 7-foot robotic arm. Percy is a heavy weight packed with instruments and new demonstration hardware.
MOXIE is a small laboratory located inside the rover that will attempt to show that oxygen can be extracted from the ultra-thin Martian atmosphere’s carbon dioxide. This demonstration is a first step to developing technology to gather and store oxygen for astronauts and rockets.
A small ultralight helicopter, called Ingenuity, is scheduled to be the first flying machine on another planet when it lifts off and buzzes around the lander next month. This robotic drone will hopefully demonstrate the ability of a helicopter to fly in the extremely thin Martian air. Future missions could have aerial scouts guiding rovers safely past obstacles.
Percy, like Curiosity, is a mobile geology lab searching for signs of ancient Martian environments capable of supporting microbial life. Percy is also carrying several high-definition color cameras to yield images of Mars as well as the first ever microphone to allow us to listen to the Martian wind.
Percy will search rocks and soil for signs of surface water several billion years ago; it is also part of a very complex sample return mission. Percy will search the river delta and other locations possibly favorable to Martian microbes three billion years ago. Favorable sites will be drilled to gather and store core samples from rocks and soil on the proposed 20-mile trek.
Percy has one of the most ambitious and complex trio of integrated robots needed to find, extract and store samples to be collected for return to Earth labs. JPL’s Sample Caching System is unique with a 7-foot arm with a powerful core drill and a replacement bit and sample tube carousel designed to provide titanium test tube size containers to take core samples and place them to a sample handling arm. The sample arm removes the filled tubes and seals them for storage for 10 years or more. These tubes were prepared under extreme clean conditions to prevent earth contamination.
A joint mission from the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA plans to send two spacecraft to Mars by 2026. One craft will be a NASA lander with a small sample fetch rover built by ESA to retrieve the titanium tubes Percy has gathered and return them to the lander. Sample tubes will be placed in a Mars Ascent Rocket to be launched into Martian orbit to rendezvous with the second spacecraft in orbit above Mars.
The sample container will be retrieved by the ESA Earth Return Orbiter that will fire its rockets to escape orbit and return the precious samples to Earth by 2031 or 2032. This 10-year mission is the most complex and amazing effort by us to see if Mars once had life.
