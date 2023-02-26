I work with hazelnuts quite a bit. In the filbert world, you don’t take a truck into the orchard after it’s been scraped.
Scraping is the process of flattening out the ground before the nuts start dropping. The reason we scrape is so that the nuts can be harvested with a sweeper.
A sweeper is a large machine that comes through the orchard and picks up the nuts. If there are divots, tire tracks or hoof prints, that sweeper won’t be able to pick up the nuts. Keeping the ground clean and flat is pivotal to the success of the sweeper in harvesting.
There aren’t many agricultural systems that keep the ground like this, especially when working with livestock. Cattle, sheep, goats and hogs can be very profitable businesses, whether you are in it for dairy, meat or fiber. Horses can make great companions or competition animals.
However, there are challenges associated with these animals too, including pasture upkeep. Whether you are running dairy goats or Angus beef, those hoofs can tear up your ground.
Mucky ground isn’t good for the animals living on it. Unhealthy soil leads to unhealthy livestock, which can drive down the price of your products when you go to sell. Mucky ground also leads to a host of other issues, like water contamination, erosion and less forage for your animals to feed on.
Couple that with the manure that the animals are producing and there is a real potential for a mess.
Mud and manure both need to be managed properly for maximum economic returns on your operation. Farmers and ranchers have been working to manage these things since the beginning of agriculture in the United States. While some of these management methods are still applicable today, agriculture has had to change with the times.
Arable land has been steadily decreasing, while the need for food has been rising. That means we are running more animals on less pasture every year. This combination also means that agricultural producers have to be creative with the way that they manage their land so that they can maintain healthy pastures and maintain a profit on their livestock.
Luckily, there are management strategies that can help producers reduce the amount of manure on the field and help mitigate mucky trampled land. Manure can be stored and composted and then sold or reused as a fertilizer on your pasture.
Rotational grazing can help reduce soil compaction, trampling and runoff. Rotational grazing also can help keep your forage, and your animals, healthy. When the grass is grazed too low, it opens up more possibilities of parasites infesting the animals, causing reduced weight, sickness and expensive veterinary bills.
These are just a few of the management strategies that can help you reduce costs and improve the quality of your animals. At this point, you might be thinking: what goes into rotational grazing? How do I set up a composting area? How often should I turn it? Are there other options that I can employ on my ranch if these don’t work for me?
The answers to all of those questions will be addressed on March 22 at the OSU Extension Mud and Manure workshop. This will be a two-part workshop, with the first part being an instructional talk on March 22 and the second part being a field tour in June.
During the first session, we will be discussing management techniques for managing your pasture to maintain clean, healthy forage and reduce erosion. Tammy Barnes, an equestrian expert from OSU Extension in Lake County, will be leading the discussion. Rhonda Black and Cindy Bright from Umpqua and Douglas Soil and Water Conservation Districts will also be presenting about technical assistance and financial programs that they offer for land and pasture improvements.
At the second meeting in June, we will be touring a ranch that has used techniques discussed in the first talk to improve their land. We’ll be looking at how the pasture has improved and speaking with the landowner about how the improvements helped them, and their thoughts on what they would do if they were to do it over again.
If you are interested in joining us for this workshop, you can sign up at beav.es/iHt or reach out to me at 541-236-3015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.