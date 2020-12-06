I hope you are enjoying the baby calves frolicking about the countryside.
Some producers have a fall calving season (October through December), while others choose to calve year-round. However, most of the 26,954 beef cows in Douglas County give birth from January through March (spring calving), so many beef producers are in the middle of making sure they provide the best of care for the mother cows and their new arrivals.
Most cows calve completely unassisted, but some — particularly first timers — may need help. Easy calving can be planned for, starting with proper heifer development and sire selection, good health care, and then following through with balanced nutrition throughout pregnancy.
Various calving seasons are possible because cows can conceive any time during the year. But, it’s best to have a well-defined calving season to take advantage of good pasture resources in relation to animal nutrient requirements and on various marketing options available. Relaxed breeding and calving seasons lead to lower weaning weights, lower market values, undetected reproductive diseases or disorders, and ultimately cows not breeding in a timely manner, the number one cause of inefficiency in the beef industry.
Marketing like sets of calves (similar ages, sizes, or even colors) is another reason to have a tight calving season, as buyers prefer similar lots of cattle. Consider making partnerships with other producers so that you can accomplish this.
In our county all cattle and calves (weaned calves, plus yearling cattle from the previous calf crop, cows, and bulls) totaled 58,852 head, with a $40 million market value including food marketing practices and value-added products. Add onto this the multiplying factor (estimated at 15%) of dollars spent on supporting the herds and ranching families and the value to the Douglas County economy is quite large.
Whether you produce cattle for commercial purposes or for pleasure, efficiency is important. The cost of fuel and fertilizer is high and we need to think about the potential waste of energy that can come from inefficiency. Make sure you can do all you can to improve efficiency on your ranch.
My part in beef production includes work I do through my Livestock and Forage program, an area of the Douglas County/OSU Extension Service. At this time, in-person programming is frozen due to an order by Oregon’s governor. But I am available for consultation by phone, email, and Zoom (internet conferencing).
I have had some educational programs over the last several months via Zoom. It actually works pretty well! Also, I have been working diligently on the OSU Extension website pages (https://extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas/livestock-forages) for beef cattle, sheep, goats, pastures, and hay production. There are plenty of publications on getting ready for calving and other beef reproduction topics.
I have information on lambing and kidding too. One of my most recent website projects is “Processing meat animals at home.” This is a webpage that has information on purchasing, selection and handling, slaughtering, waste disposal, equipment, sharing meat, aging meat, amount of meat, food safety, storing meat, cooking meat, and other helpful resources.
The aim is to offer information and skills training so people can take more control over their food resources.
I hope to hear from you soon — let’s talk about your livestock and forages production ideas.
Shelby, thanks for this article and all you do. How do you arrive at the census number for Douglas bovines? Seems like a pretty darned precise number, and I don't know how, for example, how you'd know the numbers for teeny-tiny farms such as ours, that have varied from 12-48 head from time to time (and down to 17 as of yesterday).
Our herd all run together; calves come at any time, and it works for us, as we don't need to market color/age matched cohorts, and the convenience of lazy farming outweighs (for us) the advantages that a commercial producer needs. We sell cattle for beef at about 16-18 months, grass-fed, supplemented with garden and orchard treats; the animals live in a peaceful herd and have just one bad day. And, with calves coming at any time, we don't have to sell a huge bolus all at once.
Thank you, again!
