One thing you can count on every year is that noxious weeds continue to grow and proliferate in every corner of Douglas County. They grow in pastures and forests, yards and gardens, parks and school yards, and sidewalk cracks and roadways. Controlling these weeds takes an integrated pest management (IPM) approach.
The first step in IPM is to properly identify the plant and learn about how it grows and reproduces. The second step is to research known control methods for your specific weed and where it is growing (the site), choosing the method that best matches your situation, and applying that control as precisely as possible.
Follow up with monitoring the site to make sure your method worked and retreat as needed. One of the most important steps to weed control is to manage the site for beneficial plants. Learn what grows best in that environment, how to feed and care for the plants and how to manage them so there is no room for weed invasion.
Douglas County Weed Day, a whole-community educational program, is cancelled this year due to need for social distancing because of COVID-19. This program ran without interruption for 21 years (1999 – 2020) and served as a resource for all things weed control. It provided education and information for homeowners, ranchers, farmers, woodlot owners, parks and recreation and school personnel; provided opportunity for collaborative work; and also served as a source of continuing education credits for individual with licenses in pesticide use and landscape contracting.
Not to worry though, Oregon State University has other resources for the continued the fight against weeds and for continuing education credits. You can submit weed samples (actual weeds or photographs) to the OSU Extension Service/Douglas County office (541-672-4461) for identification.
It is important to bring a well-kept, representative sample. Collect the entire plant, if not too large, roots to flowers, and place it in a bag. If the plant is fresh and green, wrap the root end in a slightly moist paper towel and place it in a plastic baggie; one sample per bag.
Weeds come in many colors and shapes and sizes. Sometimes they look different than the book examples due to differences in moisture and fertility of soil. Look carefully at the leaves, stems, flowers and other structures when trying to ID weeds. Some weeds are look-a-likes and can fool us.
Many of these weeds are winter annuals, germinating in the fall, overwintering as small plants and then growing rather quickly once late winter and early spring temperatures warm and moisture is available. Some weeds are summer annuals and germinate in the spring, over-summer as small plants, then grow into the fall. These annuals live out their entire lifetime within one year and reproduce by seed only.
The most important control point with annuals is to stop seed set.
Some weeds are biennials and complete their lifecycle over two years. They reproduce by seed also. Other weeds are perennials and live from year to year to year. They can spread by seed and pieces of root. Be careful not to spread them by tillage.
For example, Milk Thistle can look like other weeds. The photo shown here is the rosette stage of this winter annual, sometimes biennial, plant. The variegation of white color against green and the sharp pointed pins on the leaf edges are good clues for identification. Later this year the plant will grow to over 6 feet tall and have pink to purple flowers with sharp thorns if left uncontrolled.
Additional information on today’s topic can be found on our Weeds website at www.bit.ly/3r1DPdO, our Weed Management Handbook at https://pnwhandbooks.org/weed for control methods, and the Pesticide Education Safety Program at www.bit.ly/3qYNul7 for continuing education credits to maintain licenses.
The OSU Extension Service agriculture program plans to have in-person educational programs on weed control for farms, ranches and home gardens as soon as feasible. We are also considering hosting any future PSEP webinars at the OSU Extension Service office in Roseburg. Space is limited so these will be for those who need help accessing the online programs.
Please check our Events page frequently for more information on educational programs or call the office to get on our mailing lists.
For other matters on weed control contact the Oregon Department of Agriculture, Noxious Weed Control program at 503-986-4621 or visit their website at www.bit.ly/36msmgP.
Remember, with IPM the general idea is to do all you can to favor desirable plants and disfavor the undesirables.
(1) comment
Shelby, thanks!
I used to really enjoy Weed Day, and I always brought in a couple samples--either as something I didn't know, or as a great example of something less common (and, often as not, I was wrong....). I learned a lot every time, and it was always a nice forum in which to meet other farm/ranch/woodland community members.
I hope to see you in 2022!
Meanwhile, thank you for the on-line resource, and for all that you continue to do.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.