Roseburg Public Library is your home for lifelong learning this fall.
First up is our Author Discussion Group, which will connect on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 1 to talk about Willa Cather. Participants are invited to read anything by or about the early 20th century writer and share their reading experiences.
Then, thanks to the work of former AmeriCorps participant Lydia Rathe, the library will host a number of subject matter experts for teens and adults to enjoy.
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at the library, Larry Broeker, retired geologist from Umpqua National Forest, will present a slideshow on Nickel Mountain mining and smelting operations in Douglas County.
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 on Facebook Live, foraging expert Jordan Weiss will share information about mushrooms of Oregon, including when and where to find them, whether you should pick or observe them, their ecological niches and a few delicious recipes.
At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 on Facebook Live, author Glen Erik Hamilton will talk about his Van Shaw thriller series set in the Pacific Northwest. Hamilton will encourage questions about his writing and publishing journey that may help prospective writers.
At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 17 on Facebook Live, Oregon author and Pulitzer Prize finalist Sierra Crane Murdoch will discuss her book “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country.”
Finally, consider joining one of the library’s monthly book groups. The Online Book Group meets on Zoom at 6:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month, and the Silent Book Group meets in person at 6:30 p.m. the last Thursday of each month. In August, the group will gather at the Stewart Park Butterfly Garden, and beginning in September, meetings will move the library.
All library programs are free and open to the public. For the most current information, visit the library’s website at roseburgpubliclibrary.org and click “Events Calendar.”
Summer Reading Program for Adults Week 10 BonusAll adults are invited to participate in this week’s summer reading bonus for a chance to win a $10 gift card for Farmhouse Décor at 507 SE Jackson St. in Roseburg.
This week features two short-answer prompts:
- Share the name of a book and its author you’re embarrassed not to have read yet.
- Share the name of a book and its author you feel as if you were supposed to like but didn’t.
To participate, visit the library’s website, and click on “Summer Reading Program.” Click on the link labeled “Week 10 Bonus,” and complete the survey. Alternately, paper copies of the survey are available at the library’s front desk, or participants may email their answers to kwiley@cityofroseburg.org.
One winner will be drawn randomly from all fully completed submissions.
