Tom and Donnie Keel own four classic cars.
However, in talking about them, Donnie had a different definition of the cars.
“Those are his babies,” she said, referring to the cars and her husband.
Tom talked about each with pride. There’s the 1950 Studebaker Champion Starlight Coupe, the 1939 Hudson Shortboy pickup, the 1955 Thunderbird and the 1968 Mercedes.
Cars have been a close part of Tom’s life since he was a toddler. His father, Vern Keel, owned Keel Motors, a Studebaker dealership in Roseburg, during Tom’s youth. Tom remembers polishing up the cars before his father sold them.
When Tom was a bit older, he helped in the dealership’s shop after school, changing the oil and lubing vehicles. Through the years, Tom maintained a connection to the older cars.
The retired Douglas County parks director bought and sold several of them, and he and Donnie and their classic cars have participated in many of the Graffiti Weekend activities each year.
Tom, now 86 years old, doesn’t participate in as many Graffiti events, but the U.S. Army veteran plans to display one or two of his cars at the Graffiti Weekend Kickoff car show at Henry Estate Winery in Umpqua.
“Having these cars and driving them to these events brings back memories of the 1950s and 1960s,” said Tom, who is a member of the Cascade Historical Car Club. “When I see people looking at them, really enjoying them, I get a kick out of that.”
Donnie admitted she wasn’t raised around cars, but because Tom “enjoys them so much, I’m OK with them.”
“We’ll probably drive in to some of the events and just be spectators,” she said.
Tom said it’s hard to pick a favorite of the four cars he now has, but he admits to having the most sentimental feelings for the Studebaker because of that model’s ties to his family’s history.
He remembers his father selling the Starlight Coupe as a new vehicle to the postmaster in Cottage Grove. In 1978, Tom was at a Cottage Grove gas station when he looked across the street and saw the same car parked at a Ford dealership. It had the Keel Motors decal on the trunk, so Tom knew it was the same vehicle he had lubed back before it was sold.
“Donnie told me, ‘You’re going to have to buy it,’” Tom said.
He laughed about that support from his wife because after the purchase, he had to upgrade the kitchen in their home for her.
Tom bought the Hudson pickup at an auction in Grants Pass in the mid-1980s. He only knew that the vehicle had originally come from the 29 Palms area of Southern California. It has been featured in stories in two car magazines and also made an appearance in a TV movie.
Tom also acquired the Thunderbird in the mid-1980s, trading a Volkswagen Beetle and a Mercury Cougar for it. He has no history on the T-bird.
The Mercedes was bought at a Graffiti auction in Roseburg.
In 2006, Tom took a class at Umpqua Community College and during that class with the help of the instructors, he rebuilt the Thunderbird’s engine.
“I was proud that it actually ran after we did the rebuild,” he said.
He’s done some of the other work on the cars to restore them, but for the most part he’s had professionals in the Roseburg and Sutherlin areas do any needed motor work, upholstery and painting on the cars.
The Keels have also owned a 1946 Indian Chief motorcycle with a sidecar. Tom helped restore it and in 1989 the bike won Top Bike with Sidecar honors at a U.S. and Canada show. Several years ago, the Keels sold the motorcycle to the Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Indians and it has occasionally been on display at Seven Feathers Casino Resort in Canyonville.
Tom said he’s “probably” done buying and selling classic cars or motorcycles.
“I’ll probably stay with these four, unless I can figure a way to take one with me,” he said of his classic cars. “I’ll continue to drive them a little to enjoy them.”
