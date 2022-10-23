The holiday season is rapidly approaching. With Halloween just a week away, I’m already starting to think about one of my favorite times of the year: Thanksgiving.
My family uses Thanksgiving as a time to come together and see one another, as many of us live across the state from one another, and we even have family in different states that come to visit.
In more recent years, my brother and I began planning and hosting an event the weekend before thanksgiving. The event we host is one where we can gather with our friends and put together a meal. We call it “Friends-giving.”
I’m a big fan of Friends-giving. It’s a time to catch up with our friends and to see people who moved away as we all graduated and took our separate paths.
Personally, I find Friends-giving to be a wonderful time to practice new culinary skills before the big holiday. My brother has taken on the task of being the pie-master, and each year he makes a pumpkin pie, and usually he and his wife will make another fun pastry-centric treat to enjoy after the meal.
I oversee the main course. I have cooked a Thanksgiving (or Friends-giving) turkey many ways. I’ve tried dry brines and wet brines, making soups and stews, and I’m even considering trying to fry one. This year however, I am forging a new path for myself and my dinner guests.
Just for this year’s Friends-giving, we are going to forgo the turkey.
This year, I’m going to go farm-to-table with our bird, and it’s going to be a chicken. I learned about farm direct poultry earlier this summer, and I got really excited about it.
A farmer can ethically raise, butcher and process a bird and sell it to a consumer under the farm-direct law in Oregon. What that means to me is that I know where my animal came from, how it was produced and who I am buying it from is the same person that raised it. Once I learned about this, I had to find a producer in our county who was doing it.
I talked with our Nutrition Education Agent, Mandy Hatfield, and she recommended I speak with Shawn Kellim of Kellim Farms. I gave Shawn a call and we hit it off. He invited me out to the family farm to take a tour and learn how they do things.
Shawn also produces microgreens that he sells at the Umpqua Farmers Market.
When I arrived at the farm, I met Shawn’s whole family. They are a wonderful group of folks and were very excited to show me what they have been doing. Shawn has just recently retired from the military and came home looking for his next opportunity. When Shawn came home, he and his parents decided that they should use the land they have and start a farm.
On my farm tour with them, I got to see Shawn Sr.’s fertilization trials, their experimental garden and meet their pigs and goats. I also got to see where Shawn Jr. grows his microgreens, and I was impressed. Then they took me through every step of the process they take on when they raise their farm fresh chickens.
We toured the coop where the young birds get old and strong enough to begin foraging and then we walked through their acreage where they let the chickens range. They showed me their tractors that they use to keep track of the birds, and then we went to their open-air processing facility.
We walked through the steps that it takes to harvest the birds ethically and safely. We then toured their chilling and cold-storage facilities.
The Kellim family plans on selling some birds in the future, but for now they are raising and processing these animals for their own table. The spirit of resilience and industry struck a chord with me. I believe it’s important to know where my food comes from. After seeing their operation, I thought we should be sharing this information with others.
Kellim Farms and I will be hosting a hands-on chicken processing workshop from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. on Nov. 12.
This workshop will showcase how to raise, process and store chickens in an open-air butchering facility. It will also cover how to legally market these birds through the Farm-Direct Law in Oregon.
If you are interested in joining us for this event, check out the events page on the Douglas County Extension website or contact me directly.
